New IT degrees target SA’s digital talent gap

Leon Smalberger, CEO of the Academic Institute of Excellence.

The Academic Institute of Excellence (AIE) has introduced three new Bachelor of Information Technology degrees, as South Africa continues to grapple with a chronic shortage of ICT skills.

Registered at NQF Level 7, the new qualifications focus on software engineering, network , cyber security and data science.

The institute says the programmes are designed to equip graduates with practical skills aligned to industry requirements.

According to the AIE, the Bachelor of Information Technology in Software Engineering focuses on software design, development and deployment across multiple industries.

The network and cyber security qualification is aimed at preparing graduates to secure organisational data, manage network infrastructure and respond to evolving cyber threats, while the data science degree covers analytics, machine learning and data-driven decision-making.

The institute says all three qualifications combine academic study with practical industry-focused learning to prepare graduates for the workplace.

The programmes are being introduced as SA’s higher education sector phases out legacy qualifications that pre-date the Higher Education Qualifications Sub-Framework, requiring institutions to transition students towards updated, registered qualifications.

Leon Smalberger, CEO of the AIE, says SA’s supply of technology professionals continues to fall short of industry demand.

"South Africa is producing nowhere near enough technology professionals to meet the demand that already exists − let alone the demand that is coming. Every year the skills gap widens, businesses pay more to source talent, cyber criminals find fewer obstacles, and the digital economy grows more dependent on skills the country cannot supply from within.

"These three degrees exist to change that − starting now, starting with students who are ready to build careers that matter. Engineering and information technology are not simply career choices. They are the disciplines that will determine whether South Africa secures its own data and writes its own code, or continues to depend on skills it does not produce in sufficient numbers."

The launch of these courses comes as demand for digital skills continues to outstrip supply across SA’s public and private sectors.

Organisations are increasingly seeking professionals with expertise in software development, cyber security and data analytics as digital transformation initiatives accelerate.

According to the AIE, cyber security remains one of the country's most pressing challenges.

Businesses and government institutions continue to face escalating cyber threats, while a shortage of skilled cyber security practitioners has made it increasingly difficult for organisations to strengthen their security capabilities.

The latest Pnet Job Market Trends Report identifies information technology, alongside engineering and healthcare, as one of the sectors facing the country's most significant talent shortages.

The recruitment platform says demand for developers, engineers and data specialists continues to outstrip supply as organisations accelerate digital transformation and artificial intelligence adoption.

At the same time, growing volumes of business data have fuelled demand for professionals who can analyse information, develop machine learning models and support data-driven decision-making. Software developers also remain among the country's most sought-after technology professionals, with employers competing for a limited talent pool.

The new qualifications are open for enrolment for prospective students, who can apply or request more information through the AIE's official admissions portal.