UJ leads in innovation, tech subjects in SA

Nationally, the University of Johannesburg improved its standing in three subjects.

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) has scooped the top subject ranking for computer science, engineering, physical sciences, and business and economics in SA.

Additionally, the higher education institution ranked second in SA for education studies, law , social sciences and psychology.

This is based on the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings by Subject 2026.

The latest THE results show UJ was ranked in all 11 major subject areas assessed in 2026, with improvements globally and nationally, says a statement.

Globally, the university climbed in seven subjects and remained stable in three, with gains recorded in computer science, which rose two bands to the 251-300 range, while social sciences moved up to the 151-175 band.

Nationally, UJ improved its standing in three subjects in 2026, including law, which climbed to second place in SA. The social sciences discipline is now also ranked second nationally.

Professor Letlhokwa Mpedi, UJ’s vice-chancellor and principal, comments: “These results confirm that UJ’s strategy is not only sound, but delivering measurable impact. This trajectory speaks directly to our Strategic Plan 2035, which places excellence in education, impactful research and purposeful collaboration at the centre of everything we do.”

According to UJ, its strongest global performers now include education studies and law, both ranked in the 126-150 band worldwide, while business and economics and social sciences are placed among the world’s top 200 subjects.

Professor Sehaam Khan, deputy vice-chancellor: academic, points out that the results reflect the institution’s strengthened academic core.

“Our focus has been on deepening academic quality across the entire student lifecycle, from curriculum renewal and digitally-enabled teaching, to stronger postgraduate supervision and globally competitive research outputs. These rankings reflect the collective effort of our academics and reinforce UJ’s role as a university that prepares graduates for complexity, change and leadership in a knowledge-driven economy.”

Mpedi concludes: “Together, these results show how UJ continues to integrate research-led teaching with real-world impact, ensuring our students are exposed to cutting-edge developments in their disciplines, while contributing meaningfully to [addressing] local and global challenges.”