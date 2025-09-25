UJ researchers ranked among world’s top scientists

Over 80 University of Johannesburg researchers have been ranked among the world’s top scientists.

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) has announced that 82 of its researchers have been named among the world’s leading scientists.

This is based on the latest World’s Top 2% Scientists report released by Stanford University, in collaboration with Elsevier, a Dutch academic publishing company that specialises in scientific, technical and medical content.

In a statement, UJ says the annual global list identifies the world’s most influential scientific minds based on comprehensive and standardised citation data drawn from Elsevier’s Scopus database and analysed by Stanford researchers.

The list spans 22 scientific fields and 174 sub-fields, and represents the top 2% of the nearly nine million researchers worldwide.

According to the institution, the inclusion of 82 of its scientists places the university among Africa’s most research-active institutions.

UJ’s recognised scientists represent all faculties, from engineering and health sciences, to natural sciences, social sciences and the humanities. Their research speaks to some of society’s most pressing challenges, including climate change, health innovation, sustainable development and social transformation, notes the statement.

Professor Letlhokwa Mpedi, UJ vice-chancellor and principal, states this reflects the robustness of UJ in the research and innovation space, especially its integration of artificial intelligence in its academic work.

“It is a matter of immense pride that as many as 82 of our researchers have been recognised among the world’s top 2% scientists. This reflects our academic strength, dedication and excellence across our faculties, research centres and institutes to contributing to the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.”

Mpedi adds that the recognition is an outcome of UJ’s investment in “recruiting leading scholars, investing in research and innovation infrastructure, and in providing opportunities for its scholars to conduct research and collaborate”.

Professor Refilwe Phaswana-Mafuya, deputy vice-chancellor for research and innovation, comments: “To see 82 of our colleagues ranked among the world’s top scientists is both a proud moment and a reflection of UJ’s mission to produce research with real-world impact. It shows that our work resonates not only locally but also on the global stage.”

According to Phaswana-Mafuya, it also affirms UJ’s growing stature as a hub of global knowledge production and highlights the university’s commitment to advancing research excellence that makes a difference in society.

To access the full UJ list, click here.