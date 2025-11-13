New UJ hub to drive innovation, entrepreneurship

The UNIPOD removes barriers that often hinder progress for Africa’s emerging innovators.

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) is preparing to launch the University Innovation Pod (UNIPOD).

It is billed as SA’s first innovation hub supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) under its Timbuktoo initiative.

Launching on 17 November in Auckland Park, Johannesburg, the UNIPOD will serve as a catalyst for transformation, empowering early-stage entrepreneurs with tools, expertise, digital skills and networks to turn ideas into real-world solutions.

According to a statement, the initiative aligns with UJ’s Strategic Plan 2025 to 2035, which promotes entrepreneurship, access to technology and leadership in the fourth industrial revolution.

Located at 39 Plantation Road, UNIPOD removes barriers that often hinder progress for Africa’s emerging innovators by providing access to funding, technical support and digital infrastructure, it says.

“Innovation doesn’t begin with hardware. It begins with hope, access and the right environment to dream boldly,” says professor George Letlhokwa Mpedi, UJ vice-chancellor. “UNIPOD shows what’s possible when universities and global partners create sustainable pathways for inclusive growth.”

The facility features advanced labs for artificial intelligence, robotics, 3D printing and prototyping, alongside business incubation spaces, mentorship, investor-readiness programmes and intellectual property support.

It also connects innovators to a UNDP network of over 25 African hubs for cross-border collaboration.

Timbuktoo is UNDP’s Pan-African innovation initiative, designed to redefine Africa’s development trajectory through entrepreneurship. Its approach is anchored in building a connected network of UNIPODs and sector-specific hubs across the continent, each focusing on industries with the highest potential for transformation.

Among UNIPOD’s early successes during the pilot phase is Viwe Duma, a third-year civil engineering student from KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal. Her project, GridSolutions, uses piezo-electric technology embedded in roads to convert traffic vibrations into electricity, powering streetlights and sensors.

“This space didn’t just help me build a product; it made me feel like I could solve real problems that affect my community,” says Duma.

Adds Mpedi: “We’re not just developing prototypes; we’re building platforms for self-determination. The solutions to Africa’s challenges will come from innovators who live the realities they’re solving.”