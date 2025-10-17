New institute to offer ethical AI guidelines to law faculty

The new University of Johannesburg institute aims to create fair and transparent rules for how AI must be used in law.

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) will today launch the Artificial Intelligence and the Law Institute, focused on developing legal, regulatory and ethical guidelines for AI and new technologies.

The institute, based at the Auckland Park, Johannesburg UJ Campus, will be a space where academics, legal professionals, policymakers and industry experts work together to promote responsible innovation, while upholding justice, fairness and human dignity in the digital age.

It will also provide an enabling environment for collaboration between various faculties in the social sciences and the science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields, with the aim of making meaningful societal impact.

According to UJ, the institute aims to create fair and transparent rules for how AI is used. It will bring together experts from different fields and countries, and use creative and inclusive teaching methods to include AI in legal education.

The goal is to prepare future lawyers to lead with honesty, think creatively and make a real difference in a fast-changing, technology-driven world, it says.

Ethical guidelines for AI in law emphasise human oversight, confidentiality and accountability, ensuring AI serves as a tool to augment, not replace, legal judgement.

“This institute shows our commitment to ensuring AI serves humanity through law, ethics, collaboration and innovation,” says professor Charles Maimela, executive dean of the Faculty of Law.

“UJ is proud to lead Africa in building the legal knowledge that will guide the responsible and creative use of technology.”

The launch event will include speeches by UJ’s vice-chancellor and principal, professor Letlhokwa Mpedi, and other guests from the judiciary, such as justice Dunstan Mlambo, deputy chief justice of the Republic of South Africa, who will give the keynote address.

Interactive exhibits include a virtual reality courtroom and AI-powered learning tools created by UJ Law.

The legal fraternity is increasingly adopting emerging technology to meet the current and future needs of clients and the broader operating environment.

AI-based legal research tools, e-discovery software, and document automation and management systems are used to bring efficiency to the sector.