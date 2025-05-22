UJ now offers industry-focused online programmes

The University of Johannesburg’s online learning initiative looks to equip students with future-ready skills, while meeting industry demand.

The University of Johannesburg has launched its UJ Digital project, a digital learning initiative that offers students higher education programmes via an online platform.

According to a statement, this strategic project aligns with UJ’s 2035 Strategic Plan, which aims to address the growing demand for innovative learning solutions that empower learners across the continent and beyond.

With universities facing increasing pressure to accommodate a rising number of students, many aspiring learners struggle to secure admissions.

UJ Digital offers a solution by providing alternative pathways to higher education through short learning programmes (SLPs) and non-subsidised whole programmes, says the learning institution.

These are offered in high-demand fields − such as communications, business, engineering, health, IT, law and languages − and equip graduates with highly sought-after expertise, enhancing employability and addressing Africa’s critical skills gaps.

In addition, UJ says its free-to-the-public online SLPs offer a range of topics, from upskilling in the workplace, to enhancing general knowledge in fields such as financial literacy, the sustainable development goals and artificial intelligence.

Professor Letlhokwa Mpedi, UJ vice-chancellor and principal, says: “UJ Digital is a testament to our commitment to delivering inclusive, flexible learning opportunities that equip students with future-ready skills, while meeting industry demands. As global demand for online higher education continues to grow, UJ is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation.”

There is an increasing global demand for online education, which is expected to surge significantly by 2035, according to UJ.

By embracing new technologies and sustainable practices, UJ says it aims to establish itself as a key player in the international education market, while driving social and economic development across Africa.

“This initiative ensures UJ remains at the forefront of educational innovation, creating accessible pathways to higher education and equipping students with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly-evolving global economy,” comments Mpedi.

Through this initiative, UJ says it reaffirms its commitment to innovation and inclusivity, to ensure learners from diverse backgrounds can access transformative education that aligns with industry needs and global standards.