UJ’s new centre promotes tech-driven education

AI and immersive learning has been applied to UJ’s classroom education.

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) has launched the Centre for Advanced Learning Technologies in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (CALTSTEAM), to help integrate emerging technologies into the learning environment.

According to a statement, the new research centre is part of UJ’s commitment to digital innovation. It says it reflects its dedication to transforming education through the integration of emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and machine learning across the STEAM disciplines.

CALTSTEAM is an ecosystem of innovation where future-facing learning tools are conceived, developed and implemented. These efforts are aimed at bridging the digital divide and ensuring educators and students are empowered to succeed in a technology-intensive world, UJ adds.

At the heart of this vision is the application of AI and immersive learning to teacher development. UJ’s Bachelor of Education students can now engage in AI-driven simulations and VR classroom environments that provide practical teaching experience before they step into physical classrooms.

These digital platforms are further enhanced by AI-powered analytics that track student engagement and tailor instruction to individual learning needs.

“By nurturing digital literacy from an early age, UJ is opening pathways to future careers in the tech sector,” says professor Umesh Ramnarain, director of CALTSTEAM, UJ.

“AI-driven platforms personalise educational content based on each student’s learning trajectory, helping to close achievement gaps and ensure equitable access to quality education. The centre is integrating emerging technologies into the South African education system and is not just responding to global trends but actively shaping them.

“By embedding AI, VR and AR into STEAM education, we’re ensuring every learner in South Africa, regardless of background, is equipped to thrive in a technology-driven future,” comments Ramnarain.

In the realm of science education, UJ says it is promoting the use of AR and VR through targeted short learning programmes.

These initiatives equip in-service teachers with the skills to bring abstract scientific concepts to life, while also introducing culturally-grounded tools, such as culturally-anchored virtual and augmented reality simulations.

This approach blends indigenous knowledge systems with contemporary scientific education to create learning experiences that are inclusive, relatable and transformative, notes UJ.

To widen access to digital skills, UJ has established the XR Online Coding Club, giving high school learners, particularly from underserved communities, an entry point into the world of extended reality coding.