New podcast to equip SA youth with financial literacy

The Money School Podcast aims to democratise investment knowledge.

The Money School, a virtual learning platform, has collaborated with Satrix, a provider of index-tracking solutions, to launch a financial literacy podcast.

With South Africa’s youth unemployment rate among the highest in the world, and young people facing mounting cost-of-living pressures, the new platform aims to build a financial literacy community for young South Africans.

According to a statement, the podcast will unpack financial concepts into practical lessons for everyday life − helping young listeners navigate saving, investing, credit and entrepreneurship.

Hosted by Karabo Mohole, the show brings together some of the country’s most influential voices in business, entrepreneurship and financial education.

Guests will include seasoned entrepreneurs Andile Khumalo and Stafford Masie; youth trailblazers such as Lethabo Mokoena (Walk Fresh) and Mokgadi Mabela (Native Nosi); and financial literacy experts Nicolette Mashile and Maya Fisher-French.

Each episode blends expert insights with lived experiences to provide listeners with real-world money lessons they can apply immediately.

“Financial literacy is no longer a nice-to-have − it’s a lifeline,” says Duma Mxenge, head of business and market development at Satrix.

“In a country where many young people are hustling to build a future under tough economic conditions, the Money School Podcast creates access to role models, insights and strategies that can help turn ambition into financial resilience.”

The first season will explore topics such as building wealth young, understanding credit and entrepreneurship, offering actionable advice from South Africans who have built businesses, navigated debt and created lasting wealth.

René Basson, head of brand and marketing at Satrix, comments: “Satrix has always championed democratising investment knowledge. The Money School Podcast extends that mission into a format that speaks to young people where they are − digital, mobile and hungry for relatable content. Our vision is for this to become South Africa’s most influential financial literacy podcast, shaping better money habits for a generation.”

Satrix is wholly-owned by Sanlam, a financial services group.The Money School is a free virtual learning platform created by Satrix Investments, to address financial literacy among young people in SA. Satrix partnered with Creative Space Media to develop and run the platform.