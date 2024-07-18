Nexio partners Cisco to drive zero trust security

Cisco’s Ameera Cassoojee and Eve Rhoda.

Vodacom company Nexio has aligned its SecOps with the Cisco Breach Protection solution suite to aggressively drive zero-trust security in South Africa and the rest of the continent.

In June this year Nexio, a Gold Certified Cisco partner, launched its Security Operations Centre (SOC) and announced its goal to become a comprehensive managed security services provider.

On 16 July, the partners hosted an event to highlight current and emerging cyber security trends, with the objective to advise organisations on how best to manage this facet of business management.

According to Nexio, by establishing alignment of its cyber security expertise and resource with Cisco Breach Protection suite of solutions, it has strengthened its cyber security capacity.

This suite features components such as XDR, email threat defense, secure endpoint, and secure network analytics.

“Our joint efforts focus on minimising cyber risks while enabling digital transformation. Cisco's solutions and technology further enhance Nexio’s well-established cyber security capability. Our holistic approach spans point solutions, managed services, and consulting engagements,” said Johann Schoeman, senior security operations manager at Nexio.

Presenting jointly at the event, Ameera Cassoojee, cyber security sales specialist, and Eve Rhoda, cyber security specialst at Cisco, stated that cost reduction, observability, stability, and improved resilience are the key drivers in cyber security.

They noted that the hybrid work model with remote access to business networks, and the exponential increase in connected devices, networks, and data have added complexity for businesses. Additionally, there is a need to digitally transform customer experience.

They cited Cisco's research which revealed that 85% of companies surveyed reported employees accessing company platforms from unmanaged devices, and 43% stated that employees spend 20% of their time logged into company networks from these unmanaged devices.

Cisco underlined the importance of equipping businesses to address complexity, especially because research shows that 64% of organisations have experienced a cyber security incident in the past 12 months.

Nexio plans to leverage the partnership with Cisco to focus on AI and zero trust, ensuring that their clients' cyber security solutions cover various control points.

