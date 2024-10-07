‘Next-level’ tech planned for high-speed Gauteng-Limpopo train

The Gautrain Management Agency previously invested R1 billion in its IT initiatives.

The planned high-speed train linking Gauteng to Limpopo will be a high-tech transportation system, pulling passengers and freight, says the Gautrain Management Agency (GMA).

This was the word from GMA CEO Tshepo Kgobe, speaking to ITWeb on the sidelines of the Smarter Mobility Africa Summit 2024, in Johannesburg, last week.

Discussing the modernisation strategy to upgrade the current Gautrain system and future plans, Kgobe noted the agency’s business strategy is going through a major transformation. It has a strong focus on a commercial model, in light of a smaller budget allocated by the national fiscus for the GMA’s projects, he said.

This has led to a revenue enhancement strategy, where the agency is doing more work for other government departments, as it aggressively modernises its old and new projects, he explained.

The planned high-speed train between Gauteng and Limpopo will encompass new-generation technologies, including intelligent manufacturing, advanced signalling and sensory systems, collision avoidance technologies and an innovative design, he added.

The project, first announced by Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi last October, is run by the Gauteng Provincial Government in collaboration with the Limpopo Provincial Government.

“There is going to be a lot of innovation – this is going to be the first line that is co-subsidised and it’s going to be a passenger train and high impact goods freight, transporting high-value goods as well as perishable foods,” Kgobe said.

“The kind of innovation we are looking at for this line will include having modular containers that will be automatically pushed into the train at a very fast rate. Everything is going to be at the next-level. We'll have RFID tags for tracking purposes, providing the ability to know any time the container is opened or closed.

“We will track what is inside each container and regulate its temperature, and obviously all this information will be on a dashboard. People will be able to safely and quickly send high-value goods like cellphones, ensuring a better safety system than mainstream delivery services.”

The new train will be established as part of the provincial government's Vision 2030 plan, focused on repositioning Gauteng by attracting investment and consolidating economic potential, noted Kgobe.

The rail line will create jobs, enable convenience for commuters and those transporting goods, while reducing congestion, as well as promoting cultural exchange.

There will be an interpretation centre, which will serve as a viewing hub housing all innovations used to operate the new train linking Gauteng to Limpopo, he added.

Tshepo Kgobe, CEO of the Gautrain Management Agency.

Kgobe could not divulge any construction timelines.

The project allows one of the largest rural provinces to link to SA’s economic hub and support growth in both regions.

In August, Gauteng roads and transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela announced the provincial governments were close to signing an agreement on the project.

Diale-Tlabela added that a task team of engineers and experts had been appointed to perform feasibility studies on the proposed railway line and route, after which it would determine the approximate cost of the project before securing a public-private partnership for funding.

The Gautrain is operated by the Bombela Concession Company, in partnership with the Gauteng Provincial Government.

According to Kgobe, the current concession agreement between the entities comes to an end in 2026. He added that the GMA has already gone to market to invite bids for the next concessionaire that will operate and maintain the rapid rail system.

Kgobe noted Gautrain customer numbers are growing steadily, although not at the level of pre-pandemic times. He added the Gautrain has brought jobs, new skills, the easing of mobility for ordinary people and major economic developments around stations.

The GMA previously noted its digital transformation effort dates back to 2008, with an investment of R1 billion towards IT initiatives.

This resulted in the implementation of the train design, upgraded electronic and communication systems at the control centre, as well as advanced electronic systems fitted across all its stations.

Providing an update on its digital transformation initiatives, Kgobe explained: “Electric buses are in the process of being converted. The current fleet is adaptable to electrical, so it’s just a matter of changing the drivetrain and converting them into electric buses.”