Non-profit rolls out trilingual AI study aid

ORT SA introduced a trilingual AI study companion to supplement its big data analytics training programme.

Non-profit educational organisation ORT South Africa, in collaboration with marketing agency GAS Marketing Automation, has introduced a trilingual artificial intelligence (AI) study companion for its beneficiaries.

Named Funda Nam, which means ‘study with me’ in isiXhosa, the AI learning tool has been built exclusively for beneficiaries of ORT SA’s big data analytics training programme.

The AI-powered learning assistant is trained on the programme’s own curriculum and is available in English, isiZulu and isiXhosa, according to ORT.

The platform offers beneficiaries 24/7 AI study support, trilingual accessibility, as well as work-readiness support.

It is designed to help beneficiaries self-study and streamline their learning and engagement. It is an extension of, and a complement to, ORT SA’s physical training sessions.

“Funda Nam helps our beneficiaries reinforce their knowledge, build confidence and remain engaged with their learning journey long after the training session has ended,” says Anele Mkungela, ORT SA’s STEM and IT head of department.

“It is a game-changer for our big data analytics training programme.”

ORT was founded in Tsarist Russia in 1880. The term 'ORT' was coined from the acronym of the Russian words 'Obshestvo Remeslenofo Zemledelcheskofo Truda', meaning The Society for Trades and Agricultural Labour.

In South Africa, ORT was started in 1936, and has trained and empowered thousands of South Africans in business development, teacher training, skills development and work-readiness programmes.

The educational organisation established its big data analytics programme in 2024 to bridge the big data skills gap in the ICT sector, in partnership with the Victor Daitz Foundation.

The programme has supported more than 200 young people in the KwaZulu-Natal region, equipping them with critical data analytics skills and breaking down barriers to entering the job market, according to ORT.

To build Funda Nam, GAS Marketing provided the infrastructure and technological expertise.

Sam Michel, CEO and co-founder of GAS Marketing Automation , states that Funda Nam is the first major project under GAS 4 Growth, a social impact initiative.

“We have spent years building our marketing and AI systems to a world-class standard. The question we asked ourselves was simple: what is the point of that advancement if it only ever serves those who already have access? Technology that stays locked behind a pay-for-access environment uplifts no one.”

Beneficiary Cebile Mabaso shares her experience: “Funda Nam answers student queries about the course material in real-time. I appreciate the fact that it also suggests relevant questions to ask, including options in isiZulu.

“It also separates into answered questions, where a student can view other students' questions and the corresponding answers anonymously, which is a great feature to have on the platform.”