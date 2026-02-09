NTT Data acquires MENA cloud consultancy to beef up service delivery

NTT Data has acquired an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner to bolster cloud service delivery.

NTT Data has acquired cloud consultancy Zero&One, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner within the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, to strengthen its cloud capabilities and roll out comprehensive cloud services.

According to a statement, the deal supports NTT Data’s regional growth ambitions, particularly as the Middle East cloud market enters a period of significant growth.

It cites research by Mordor Intelligence, according to which Saudi Arabia’s cloud services market was valued at $4.77 billion in 2025.

AWS has announced it will launch an AWS Region in Saudi Arabia in 2026.

The acquisition enables NTT Data to offer cloud services to Middle East and African clients, including cloud migration , application modernisation, cloud-native development, data analytics and AI solutions.

Burcak Soydan, MD for the Middle East at NTT DATA, said: “This acquisition enables us to deliver high-impact solutions and enhance the value we bring to organisations in the Middle East. Zero&One’s expertise strengthens our ability to deliver the speed, scale and technical depth clients need in today’s cloud-first environment.”

Ali El Kontar, CEO of Zero&One, added: “As part of NTT DATA, we can now combine our regional knowledge and AWS specialisation with global resources, expanded service offerings and the ability to support clients on an even larger scale. Our teams share a commitment to innovation and client success, making this an ideal partnership.”

In January 2026, NTT Data and AWS announced a multi-year, strategic collaboration agreement, according to which both companies will focus on:

AI-driven large-scale cloud transformation.

Industry cloud solutions on AWS.

AI and data innovation for managed services and client experiences.

Digital sovereignty and regulated cloud solutions.

NTT Data said it will develop multiple industry-specific, AI-driven cloud solutions on AWS to deploy in regulated and high-growth sectors.