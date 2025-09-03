NTT DATA appoints Jafar Kuruniyan as CFO for MEA region

Jafar Kuruniyan, CFO of NTT DATA.

NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services company, has announced the appointment of Jafar Kuruniyan as new chief financial officer (CFO) for its Middle East and Africa (MEA) operations. He takes over from Barry Curtin, who steps down after 16 years of service with the NTT Group, including 12 years as CFO in the region.

Kuruniyan is a finance executive, holding a Master of Business Administration from Mahatma Gandhi University. He also holds a Certified Management Accountant designation from the Institute of Management Accountants in the US.

“Kuruniyan has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, integrity and a deep understanding of our business,” says Alan Turnley-Jones, CEO of NTT DATA for Middle East and Africa. “Jafar’s appointment reflects our confidence in his ability to build on Barry’s legacy and continue strengthening our financial governance and strategic growth across the region.”

Kuruniyan joins the MEA executive leadership team, headquartered in Johannesburg. It includes leaders from across the MEA region. Kuruniyan is based in Dubai and will support operations in the MEA region.

Since joining NTT DATA’s Middle East team in 2009, Kuruniyan has steadily advanced through the organisation, taking on several key roles, the company notes. He served as VP of finance for the Middle East for five years, where he developed deep expertise across the finance function. He has extensive institutional knowledge, strategic insight and the ability to enhance financial performance and operational efficiency, says NTT DATA.

The company praised outgoing CFO Curtin for building a capable and experienced finance function, ensuring strong succession planning and talent development.

“Barry’s contribution to our organisation has been truly exceptional,” says Turnley-Jones. “His strategic leadership, financial acumen and unwavering commitment have played a central role in shaping the strong, resilient business we are today. Over a significant 12-year tenure as CFO, Barry has demonstrated steadfast service and dedication, contributing positively to the financial strategy and operations of the company while supporting four successive CEOs.”

"It has been an incredible privilege to be part of NTT DATA's journey over the past 16 years," says Curtin. "I am so proud of what we have achieved together and remain invested in the company's continued success. While I look forward to beginning a new chapter, I am excited to stay connected with NTT DATA and watch the business continue to thrive."