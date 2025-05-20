NTT Data MEA appoints head of GenAI, industry advisory

Asokan Moodley, head of GenAI and industry advisory for Middle East and Africa at NTT Data.

Technology services provider NTT Data has appointed Asokan Moodley as head of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) and industry advisory for Middle East and Africa (MEA).

According to a statement, in this strategic role, Moodley will spearhead NTT Data's AI initiatives across the MEA region, focusing on client-facing offerings, AI-driven delivery, thought leadership and enterprise-wide skilling.

He will also help implement AI solutions for key clients and provide technical leadership in AI technologies, including machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing and GenAI.

Moodley will serve as an industry advisor for vertical client engagements, focusing on the financial services industry and public sector.

“We are delighted to welcome Asokan to the NTT Data team,” says Alan Turnley-Jones, CEO of NTT Data for MEA.

“His extensive experience in GenAI, combined with his proven leadership in the banking sector, positions him perfectly to drive our AI strategy forward and deliver exceptional value to our clients across the region.”

Moodley brings over three decades of IT experience to NTT Data, most recently serving as executive of GenAI at Nedbank, where he led the GenAI Centre of Excellence and drove innovation in banking.

His career spans the corporate, public and financial sectors, where he has demonstrated leadership in building teams and managing complex technical environments, according to NTT Data.

He implemented transformative AI solutions that enhanced customer experiences and streamlined operations, and developed guidelines for the ethical use of GenAI in banking. He has led strategy, architecture and design teams across SA, managing IT landscapes for 28 000 users across multiple locations.

“The potential for AI to transform businesses and create new value is immense,” comments Moodley. “I look forward to collaborating with regional teams to develop innovative AI solutions that address our clients’ most pressing challenges and opportunities.”