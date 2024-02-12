OKI mono printers deliver on business cost reduction, now available from DCC Technologies

OKI B512dn.

OKI’s newest range of mono printers can help a broad range of businesses reduce their running costs, and is now available from official distributor, DCC Technologies.

There are three printers on offer, each targeted at different sized businesses: the OKI B512dn, the OKI B432dn and the OKI B412dn. They all share exceptional print quality thanks to the use of LED technology that provides 1 200dpi x 1 200dpi print resolution. This means crisp image quality for documents and other printing jobs, important since these printers can deal with a range of media.

Thanks to the OKI printers’ media handling capabilities, users can print on media sizes from A6 to A4 up to 163gsm, as well as banners up to 1.3m long. For businesses dealing with lots of marketing collateral, this is a boon, since the OKI range can save not only on external printing costs, but also time. For example, grocers can print the day’s specials with the touch of a button, while restaurants can change menus on the fly.

Furthermore, OKI’s printers come with duplex printing that saves paper, eco-mode to conserve power consumption and the ability to use extra high-capacity toners to reduce running costs. All this at an exceptional price point – in many cases, almost half the cost of similar offerings by competitors.

OKI B432dn.

What is the difference, then, between the OKI printers on offer from DCC Technologies? To start, the OKI B512dn can be seen as the workhorse, a mono printer that will most benefit businesses with a high-volume printing demand. With a maximum duty cycle of 100 000 pages per month and a 530-sheet paper tray plus a 100-sheet multipurpose tray (with a 530-sheet 2nd tray option), the B512dn is there to do the labour. Moreover, it offers an A4 print speed up to a considerable 45ppm, with a time to first print of only 4.5 seconds.

For smaller workgroups, the OKI B432dn should be high on the list, offering reliable high-quality printing from a printer that is compact enough to make itself comfortable on a desktop. It keeps up with higher priced machines by offering a print speed of 40ppm and duty cycles of 80 000 pages per month (max). There’s a 250-sheet paper tray onboard, alongside an auto sensing 100-sheet multi-purpose tray that deals with different paper types.

Last but not least is the OKI B412dn, a budget-friendly compact desktop printer that should be a strong consideration for businesses or one-man shows looking for a top-class printer at an affordable price. The B412dn is no slowpoke, offering A4 printing speeds of up to 33ppm, with similar paper capacity as the OKI B432dn. It’s best recommended for businesses of between one and 10 users.

Discussing the new mono printers, OKI product specialist at DCC Technologies, Roland van der Merwe believes it’s easy to recommend the range. “Not only do they offer high quality printing, but the OKI printers are also particularly reliable with the ability to print business marketing collateral thanks to their flexible media handling capabilities. The new printers are also exceptionally well-priced, catering towards businesses that want to reduce their operational costs during the course of the year,” Van der Merwe notes.