OneDayOnly names new operations, tech chiefs

Justin Naylor, head of operations, and Steven Scheffler, CTO at OneDayOnly.

OneDayOnly has strengthened its executive leadership team with the appointment of Justin Naylor as head of operations and Steven Scheffler as its first CTO, as the e-tailer prepares for its next phase of growth.

According to a statement, the appointments form part of a broader strategy to strengthen the company’s commercial, operational and technology capabilities as it scales its platform, supplier network and customer experience over the next five years.

In his new role, Naylor will focus on improving operational efficiencies, strengthening supplier relationships and supporting the infrastructure required for continued growth.

He joins the company with experience spanning procurement, operations and business management.

Naylor most recently led operations at Carrol Boyes and previously spent nearly a decade as a procurement commodity manager for American Express in the EMEA region. He also held senior leadership positions at Lasec Group.

“OneDayOnly has built a loyal customer base and strong supplier partnerships, and my focus will be on building on these foundations,” says Naylor.

Founded in 2010, OneDayOnly has grown into one of SA’s largest daily deals platforms, serving more than 3.8 million shoppers and working with a network of suppliers across retail categories.

The e-tailer operates a daily deals e-commerce model, offering discounted products that are available for a limited period, typically 24 hours.

The company partners with brands, distributors and suppliers to secure excess, seasonal or promotional stock at reduced prices, passing those savings on to consumers.

Its revenue is generated through product sales on its platform, while the time-limited nature of the deals creates urgency and encourages repeat customer visits and suppliers across multiple retail categories.

According to the firm, Scheffler brings extensive technology and e-commerce experience to the role, having previously held senior positions at Travelstart, Invictus Capital, Clickatell and OLX Group. He also served as head of IT and development at online store Kalahari.

As CTO, Scheffler will oversee the company’s technology strategy, focusing on platform performance, scalability and innovation.

“I’m excited to help drive innovation across the business and strengthen the technology that sits behind the OneDayOnly experience,” says Scheffler.

“The opportunity is to build a platform that is not only reliable and scalable but also rewarding for customers and valuable for suppliers.”

“OneDayOnly has evolved significantly over the years,” says Laurian Venter, director at OneDayOnly. “What started as a start-up in a garage has grown into a household name, loading 350 deals a day.

“As we enter our next phase of growth, we are strengthening our leadership team with the experience needed to support our growth trajectory, deepen our supplier partnerships, and ensure we continue delivering value for customers every day.”