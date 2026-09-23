Online gambling boom prompts tighter ad monitoring

The collaboration will extend to cross-border and illegal online gambling advertising. (Image source: iStock)

The National Gambling Board (NGB) and Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) have entered into a formal partnership aimed at strengthening cooperation in the monitoring of gambling advertising and the protection of consumers across traditional and digital advertising platforms.

In a statement, the regulators say the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the two parties comes as gambling advertising becomes increasingly visible across television, radio, billboards, social media and other digital platforms.

They note the growth of online gambling and digital marketing has also changed how gambling operators reach consumers, requiring closer cooperation between organisations responsible for gambling regulation and advertising standards.

The MOU establishes a formal framework for the NGB and ARB to cooperate in monitoring and addressing non-compliant gambling advertising, responding to breaches of advertising standards and establishing referral mechanisms for complaints relating to gambling advertising.

The collaboration will also extend to cross-border and illegal online gambling advertising, including joint monitoring of social media, online platforms, influencer marketing and other digital channels.

The parties will exchange information on emerging advertising trends, associated risks and regulatory concerns, and share expertise on gambling regulation, advertising standards, consumer protection and digital marketing.

Keeping up with changes

NGB acting chief executive officer Lungile Dukwana says the agreement strengthens the NGB’s efforts to ensure player protection keeps pace with changes in the gambling and advertising environment.

“Gambling advertising has changed significantly in both its reach and the platforms through which it reaches the public,” says Dukwana.

“Social media, influencer marketing and digital platforms mean that gambling promotions can reach consumers more frequently and, in some instances, young and vulnerable audiences.

“This agreement gives the NGB and ARB a practical framework to share information, address non-compliant advertising and strengthen oversight where our respective mandates intersect. It also supports broader efforts to address the promotion of illegal and unlicensed gambling.

“Ultimately, this is about protecting the public and ensuring gambling advertising is responsible, compliant and does not undermine the safeguards that exist to protect consumers,” he adds.

The ARB will bring its expertise in advertising standards and the administration of the Code of Advertising Practice to the collaboration, while the NGB will contribute its regulatory expertise and oversight role within South Africa’s gambling sector.

The agreement allows both organisations to retain their respective mandates, while working more closely where gambling regulation, advertising standards and consumer protection meet.

ARB chief executive officer Gail Schimmel says: “This MOU comes at an important time as we prepare to launch our updated Gambling Code and as gambling advertising continues to evolve across traditional and digital platforms.

She adds that effective advertising self-regulation depends on clear standards, strong cooperation and ensuring consumers can trust the advertising they see.

“Our collaboration with the NGB will strengthen how we respond to emerging issues in gambling advertising, and promote responsible and compliant advertising. It also gives us a more direct way to share information, address concerns as they arise and provide greater clarity to the industry on what is expected.”

Player protection

The MOU also provides for cooperation on relevant educational campaigns and awareness initiatives, enabling the NGB and ARB to use their respective communication platforms to strengthen awareness among gambling operators and communities.

For the NGB, the agreement forms part of its broader approach to player protection and addressing illegal gambling. This includes continued cooperation with Provincial Licensing Authorities and law enforcement agencies, public education on responsible and illegal gambling, and helping consumers distinguish between licensed and illegal gambling operators.

The NGB encourages members of the public to gamble only with licensed operators and to remain cautious when responding to gambling advertisements and promotions, particularly those encountered online and on social media.