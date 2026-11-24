Since discovering the breach, Travelstart has contacted potentially affected customers directly. (Image source: iStock)

Travelstart is the latest South African company to suffer a cyber attack, after criminals gained unauthorised access to customer information on its platform.

The online travel agency says the incident occurred on the evening of 18 November, prompting it to activate its incident response procedures and bring in specialist cyber security experts.

Travelstart notes it identified and contained the attack and introduced additional security measures to prevent further unauthorised access.

The company is still investigating the incident but confirmed that certain customer information has been accessed.

It did not disclose how many customers were affected, or specify the categories of information compromised.

Since discovering the breach, Travelstart has contacted potentially affected customers directly, warning them about fraudulent messages, calls and e-mails impersonating the company, airlines and hotels.

It is also working with business partners and service providers to report and shut down fraudulent websites, domains and telephone numbers linked to the attack.

According to Travelstart, its services remain operational and customers can continue making bookings.

The company warns customers to be alert to phishing attempts and other scams that could exploit information obtained during the breach.

It advises clients not to click on links or open attachments in unexpected messages, even if these contain their names or booking references. Customers are also warned never to disclose one-time PINs, passwords or card details, or make payments in response to unsolicited communications.

Travelstart says it will never ask customers to provide such information and urges anyone uncertain about a communication claiming to be from the company to verify it through official customer support channels.

The incident adds to a series of cyber security breaches affecting South African businesses, particularly companies handling online bookings and customer information.

Earlier this month, online accommodation booking platform LekkeSlaap suffered a cyber attack after unauthorised activity was detected on its calendar-synchronising system.

The incident exposed some customers’ names, surnames, e-mail addresses, telephone numbers and booking reference numbers.

LekkeSlaap said payment information, identity numbers and passwords were not accessed, and existing bookings remained unaffected.

Nedbank’s Avo platform also disclosed a security incident in which unauthorised parties accessed customers' personal information.

In a notification to clients, Avo says the unauthorised access occurred between 28 and 30 October, allowing the intruders to view personal information, including names, identity or passport numbers, contact details and, in some cases, bank account numbers.

The platform says it does not know the identity of the unauthorised parties.

Avo apologised to affected customers and said it had implemented additional security measures after becoming aware of the incident.

It stresses that the breach did not give the attackers access to customers’ Nedbank bank accounts.

Customers are urged to remain alert to unfamiliar transactions and requests for banking details.

The incidents highlight the growing risks facing South African businesses that collect and process personal information through digital platforms, with compromised customer data potentially being exploited in phishing and impersonation scams.