Openserve appoints new chief commercial officer

Makgosi Mabaso, chief commercial officer of Openserve.

Makgosi Mabaso has been appointed as chief commercial officer (CCO) of Openserve, and will be responsible for overseeing and managing all commercial aspects of the company's operations.

She takes over from Phila Dube, who was recently appointed as group chief commercial officer of fibre infrastructure firm Maziv.

According to a statement, this marks a new chapter for Openserve, which provides wholesale connectivity solutions in SA.

Mabaso is no stranger to Openserve or this position. Between 2018 and 2019, she held the CCO role at the company, before moving to the Telkom Group CEO’s office, where she provided strategic support.

Most recently, she served as managing executive for Telkom Business and Home Solutions within the Consumer Business unit, where she played a critical role in delivering customer-centric solutions and driving operational excellence, says the company.

According to Mabaso’s LinkedIn profile, she also previously worked as sales managing account executive at BCX.

“I am looking forward to driving our ‘One Telkom’ strategy by leveraging synergies within the group,” she says.

Telkom aims to transform and reorganise itself as an infrastructure company (InfraCo) at its core.

This strategy encompasses consolidating all of Telkom's infrastructure assets into the InfraCo, going to market as ‘One Telkom’, while maintaining each business unit’s identity and disposing of non-core assets.

“With her extensive experience, deep industry knowledge and proven leadership skills, Makgosi is uniquely positioned to spearhead Openserve’s commercial strategy and further solidify its status as one of SA’s leading wholesale network providers,” says Openserve.