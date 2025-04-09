Opinion: Digital dangers: Insights from Netflix series Adolescence

Johan Steyn, founder, AIforBusiness.net.

AIforBusiness.net founder and ITWeb Industry Insight author Johan Steyn examines how artificial intelligence (AI) and technology are shaping the future of our kids.

The world young people inhabit today is vastly different from the one their parents knew. The hit Netflix series Adolescence captures this stark contrast in a chilling and poignant way. Premiering in March 2025, the four-part British drama has become the most-watched show on Netflix, amassing 66 million views worldwide within its first week of release.

With a captivating story that explores the dark side of the internet, social media and online radicalisation, Adolescence has sparked a global conversation on the dangers children face in today’s digital world. The series has even caught the attention of world leaders, including the British prime minister, and has made its way into UK schools, where secondary school children will watch it for free as part of an educational initiative.

The plot revolves around Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old boy accused of murdering his classmate. The story unfolds through the eyes of a detective who investigates why Jamie would commit such a violent act. As the detective examines Jamie’s social media interactions, he initially assumes that Jamie and the girl were friendly. However, a startling revelation from the detective’s teenage son − who explains that the seemingly innocent emojis exchanged between the two teenagers were actually a coded form of bullying − forces the detective to reconsider his assumptions. This disconnect is central to Adolescence and highlights a reality many parents and educators are struggling to comprehend.

The series delves into various interrelated issues, including the corrosive impact of social media on youth, the radicalisation of young minds through online platforms, and the rise of toxic masculinity and misogyny in digital spaces.

The influence of online personalities like Andrew Tate, a self-described misogynist, is explored as part of a broader conversation about the so-called manosphere, which promotes sexist ideologies and challenges feminism. These forces are not abstract − they are actively shaping the world of today’s youth, especially in the context of the growing reach of AI-powered technologies like deepfakes and cyberbullying tools.

The dangers of AI: Deepfakes, digital bullying, pornography

In Adolescence, AI-driven technologies are portrayed as both enabling and amplifying harmful behaviours, particularly towards young people. One of the most insidious risks is deepfake technology, which allows the creation of hyper-realistic yet entirely fabricated videos and images.

In the series, Jamie’s life spirals out of control largely due to the manipulation and exploitation of his online interactions. This reflects a growing reality where deepfake technology is being used to create explicit content − often of minors − leading to reputational damage, blackmail and emotional trauma.

In South Africa, where access to smartphones and social media is widespread among youth, the risk of such exploitation is particularly pressing, as many children and teenagers are exposed to deepfakes without adequate understanding or protection.

Digital bullying is rampant in Adolescence and highlights how social media platforms are being weaponised to harass, intimidate and alienate young people. The so-called manosphere, which is a breeding ground for misogyny, promotes harmful ideologies that encourage violence against women and foster hostile attitudes towards girls and women in schools and online communities. This digital bullying extends beyond words and can involve coordinated attacks on victims through AI-generated content.

As a result, many young people, particularly those who are already vulnerable, are left feeling isolated, powerless and unable to escape their tormentors.

Another significant danger is the prevalence of pornography among children and teenagers. With easy access to explicit material through smartphones, many young people’s understanding of relationships and sexuality is distorted by online content. The role of AI algorithms that curate and recommend videos based on viewing habits has been heavily criticised for facilitating this exposure.

In Adolescence, this issue is raised in the context of how harmful online ideologies permeate the lives of adolescents, who may be exposed to misogynistic or sexually explicit content without the emotional maturity or guidance to process it properly.

The role of parents, schools, society

The responsibilities of parents, schools and society at large are central themes in Adolescence. As series co-creator and lead actor Steven Graham noted in an interview, the show doesn't seek to point fingers but instead raises awareness about the broader cultural issues contributing to the radicalisation of young people.

“It takes a village to raise a child,” Graham says, emphasising that the blame cannot fall solely on one institution or individual. The series calls for a collective reckoning with the role we all play in shaping the lives of young people.

In South Africa, where the youth face numerous challenges, including social inequality, high rates of violence and a rapidly-evolving digital landscape, the conversation around how to protect and guide children in the digital age is especially important.

Schools must not only teach academic subjects but also equip students with the digital literacy necessary to navigate a world dominated by AI and social media. The series underscores the urgent need for open communication between parents and children. It calls on parents to engage more with their children, to “open the bedroom door” and understand what’s going on in their digital lives.

Society must step up its efforts to regulate the use of digital technologies and social media platforms. Governments and policymakers have been slow to act in curbing the harmful effects of these technologies, but Adolescence serves as a stark reminder that the stakes are high.

AI technologies like deepfakes, algorithms that promote harmful content, and unregulated online spaces that foster bullying must be addressed through robust policies, education and digital literacy programmes.

A wake-up call for action

Adolescence is not just a fictional portrayal of a tragic event − it is a reflection of the reality many young people face in today’s digital world. The show’s success is a testament to how deeply its themes resonate with audiences around the world.

It’s a timely and necessary conversation about the dangers of AI, the radicalisation of youth, and the corrosive impact of online content on adolescent mental health.

For parents, educators and society as a whole, Adolescence is a wake-up call. We must all take responsibility for ensuring the next generation is not only equipped to navigate the digital world safely but also given the tools to thrive in an increasingly complex society.

As the series demonstrates, it is not just about one isolated incident − it’s about a systemic issue that affects children worldwide, and we must act now before more lives are lost to the dangers lurking in the digital world.

