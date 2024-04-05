Oppo bets on Pad Neo tablet to grow IOT market share

The Oppo Pad Neo retails for R6 999 at leading retailers across South Africa.

Chinese smartphone brand, Oppo has introduced its latest high-end tablet, the Oppo Pad Neo to the South African market, which is designed to offer users easy integration into the Oppo ecosystem.

According Oppo, the launch of its latest product forms part of its internet of things (IOT) strategy –an aggressive move to ensure seamless connectivity and responsiveness across Oppo's smart devices, from wearables to tablets, and business-to-business solutions.

At the launch event held yesterday in Johannesburg, the company claimed the device sets itself apart from competitors through several key features, including its 28.9 cm high-resolution ReadFit display, which utilises standard high-definition panels, and the MediaTek Helio G99 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and RAM expansion. These features ensure the device can handle storage-consuming applications more efficiently.

The Pad Neo comes with integrated artificial intelligence (AI) features for easy IOT connectivity. This enables seamless interaction with multiple linked devices, while offering the capability of learning and adapting to users’ habits and preferences for a personalised AI experience.

Liam Faurie, head of go-to markets at Oppo South Africa, told ITWeb: “The Pad Neo integrates with Oppo smartphones, wearables, and Android services to support data sharing, device synchronisation, cross-platform functionality, and improved productivity tools.

“Our local IOT strategy was introduced in 2021, when Oppo first brought in several peripherals to SA. Now we are getting requests from our partners and end-users who want more products. It's all about being able to connect to other Oppo devices [and] to the Google ecosystem. When consumers have Google Home, Google Classroom, and Android Auto etc, there is no need to have a different operating system on their device or wrist. Interconnectivity allows users to do things like switch off their lights in the house via their Oppo watch or mobile device. It's like having Google Assist with you everywhere you go.”

Neo Pad specs and price

Running on OPPO's ColorOS 13.2 based on Android 13, the Pad Neo has high-resolution cameras – an 8-megapixel front camera, and its rear panel has an 8-megapixel camera with autofocus support.

It is equipped with an 8000mAh battery which provides up to 14.5 hours of video playback on a single charge.

Four speakers are strategically placed around the device and advanced audio technology creates a more immersive audio environment for the user, says the company.

The device retails for R6 999 at leading local retailers and is available in space grey colour.

Diverse portfolio

The tablet comes a few weeks after Oppo introduced its smart watch to the local market, the Oppo Watch X. The phone maker collaborated with Google to include the Wear OS on the device, to enable users to manage smart home devices like lights, fans, power switches, via the watch through Google Assistant commands.

“The smart watches market is a booming industry in South Africa, and we've been receiving requests for more wearable products.”

Looking to the future, Oppo is hoping to bring its mixed reality headset, the MR Glass Developer Edition, to local shores, as well as a more diverse portfolio, adds Faurie.

“As we accelerate our IOT strategy, we will be bringing more business-to-business, and more business-to-government solutions. Bringing Oppo Cloud into the South African market also forms part of our future plans - which will complement the next generation of devices we will be bringing to SA,” he concludes.