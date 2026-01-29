Oppo expands Reno smartphone range in SA

The Reno15 Series goes on sale in South Africa next week.

Chinese multinational smartphone maker Oppo has launched its Reno15 Series smartphones in South Africa, expanding its premium mid-range portfolio in the local market.

This forms part of the company’s broader strategy to increase its 10% market share in SA’s competitive smartphone sector, which has seen increased pressure from both Chinese and global phone manufacturers.

The Reno15 Series includes the Reno15 Pro and the Reno15 F – scheduled to go on sale from 7 February.

According to the Chinese smartphone brand, the Reno15 Pro and Reno15 F introduce updated displays, advanced camera systems and faster processing hardware compared to earlier Reno models. Both devices run on Android-based ColorOS and support 5G connectivity.

SA remains a key market for Oppo as smartphone demand continues to shift toward value-focused devices, says Oppo.

The company notes SA’s price-sensitive consumers are increasingly prioritising battery life, camera performance and long-term software support when purchasing smartphones in the premium mid-range category.

“South Africa is an important market for Oppo, and the Reno series has built a loyal following here because it delivers the experiences people care about most,” says Jace Chen, CEO of Oppo. “With Reno15, we’re pushing design, imaging and performance forward, while remaining disciplined on pricing in a challenging global market.”

The Reno15 range takes on rivals Samsung Galaxy A56,Vivo V60 series, Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro and the Honor x9a.

The Reno15 Pro features a 6.32-inch Amoled display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Reno15 F has a 6.57-inch Amoled display, also with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Oppo notes both devices are designed to meet durability standards, including IP69-rated protection.

Camera specifications differ between the two models. The Reno15 Pro includes a 200MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens with optical zoom and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. It also features a 50MP front-facing camera and supports video recording modes, including 4K.

The Reno15 F is equipped with a 50MP main camera, supported by ultra-wide and macro lenses, as well as a 50MP front-facing camera. Both devices include software-based imaging tools integrated into the camera system.

The Reno15 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset and supports up to 12GB of RAM, with storage options of up to 512GB. The device includes a 6 200mAh battery and supports 80W fast charging.

The Reno15 F uses the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Mobile Platform and is fitted with a 7 000mAh battery, also supporting 80W fast charging.

OPPO says the Reno15 Series will be supported by local after-sales services and warranties in line with South African consumer regulations .

The devices will be offered on contract across mobile network operators , with pricing varying by model and network package. The company says the devices will be available through Vodacom, MTN, Telkom and Cell C, on contract.

Contract pricing for the Reno15 Pro starts from R899 per month on selected 36-month plans, while the Reno15 F starts from between R589 and R639 per month on selected packages, depending on the network.

The cash price for the Reno15 Pro is R21 999, while the Reno15 F will cost R13 999.