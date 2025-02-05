‘Over-the-horizon’ tech: Terahertz communications

Paul Stuttard, director, Duxbury Networking.

Globally, research and development in terahertz (THz) communications is accelerating, driven by the demand for higher data rates and the need to overcome the limitations imposed by current frequency bands.

Terahertz communication refers to the use of electromagnetic waves in the terahertz frequency range − between 300 gigahertz (GHz) and 3THz.

However, the term is currently used by the IT industry to address frequencies over 100GHz. The motivation for using these bands is that there is a significant amount of transmission capacity accessible in these frequencies that many industry specialists would like to exploit.

As a result, THz technology, with its potential for extremely high data transfer rates and information exchange, is emerging as a promising candidate for next-generation remote wireless communication systems.

Not only that, but new applications − such as imaging, spectroscopy and wireless replacement − are being proposed and examined by academia, industry and regulatory bodies. Their collaboration will be key to overcoming specific challenges and establishing standards for THz communications going forward.

As a result, THz technology can be expected to play a significant role in the business sphere, driving innovation and boosting efficiency across different sectors.

According to a Reuters report, late last year (November 2024) MTN South Africa entered into a strategic collaboration with China Telecom and Huawei, in a bid to drive digital infrastructure developments across the African continent. These developments include unlocking new business opportunities and offering a range of enhanced technology solutions, many linked to internet of things technology.

While this collaboration fundamentally centres on 5G and AI, according to Reuters, it reflects a broader trend towards adopting advanced communication technologies in SA's business sector.

For example, businesses can leverage THz technology for high-speed internal networks, supporting bandwidth-intensive applications, such as large-scale data analytics, video conferencing and cloud computing, which rely on ultra-fast data transfer rates and reduced latency.

THz technology can provide high-capacity wireless backhaul links between base stations, reducing reliance on fibre optics, while cutting deployment costs for network operators.

Universities, research institutions and large corporate campuses can also benefit from THz-based wireless networks, providing seamless and high-speed connectivity across expansive campus networks.

THz technology is expected to have influences in other spheres of operation. Significantly, in a paper presented by the University of Johannesburg, the role of “novel modern medical imaging systems” driven by recent advancements in THz technologies was highlighted.

THz technology has a bright future. A clear indication of this comes from its projected growth in global markets − from $813 million in 2022, to $2.8 billion by 2030.

This expected surge is credited to the expanding range of THz technology-linked applications, which span imaging, spectroscopy and communications − all of which will unlock new possibilities for industrial and business applications, as well as scientific research.

When it comes to the regulation of 100-plus GHz frequencies, different international and national regulatory bodies are involved. These organisations are responsible for managing spectrum allocation, ensuring the efficient use of frequencies, while avoiding interference.

In the US, the Federal Communications Commission regulates the use of radio frequencies. It allocates spectrum, issues licences and develops rules for frequency use, including bands above 100GHz.

In South Africa, this role is played by the Independent Communications Authority of SA (ICASA). Recently (June 2024) it announced plans to issue a new set of radio frequency spectra that operators can share, signalling a major shift away from present local market deployment practices, according to editorial comments in Business Day.

However, ICASA’s current plans involve only two 5G frequency bands: 3 800MHz to 4 200MHz and 5 925MHz to 6 425MHz, and are aimed at the telecommunications and cellular markets.

While draft regulatory guidelines for the use of 100GHz-plus frequencies by ICASA have yet to be prepared and may be some time away, they will, in all probability, be aligned with the recommendations of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and its Radio Communication Sector, which is responsible for managing the international radio frequency spectrum and coordinating the use of geostationary and non-geostationary satellite orbits.

This is because ICASA participates in the ITU and contributes to the development of global standards and regulations for spectrum management.

Can we therefore expect ICASA's links with the ITU and partnerships with other influential groups − including the African Telecommunications Union and the Communications Regulators' Association of Southern Africa − to accelerate the development of THz applications in SA?

According to 6Wresearch, a respected market intelligence and advisory body, the THz technology market in SA is expected to experience substantial growth, driven by applications not only in business but in laboratory research, medical and healthcare, military and security.

From a broader perspective, the increasing interest in advanced communication technologies in Sub-Saharan Africa points to a growing recognition of THz technology's potential in the region to address specific challenges and opportunities.

As THz technology matures, its ability to realise its full potential will depend on the levels of collaboration reached between industry stakeholders, researchers and regulatory bodies.