Oxide Cloud Services launches SA cloud built for SA business

Oxide Cloud Services (OCS) has officially launched into the broader South African market, offering organisations a locally engineered alternative to the global hyperscaler model.

Built and operated by Data Sciences Corporation, OCS combines enterprise-grade infrastructure with South African data residency, flexible consumption-based billing and direct access to local cloud engineering expertise. Its purpose is straightforward: to give South African organisations cloud agility without the normal challenges such as straight-forward billing, operational control or personal service.

Hyperscalers have transformed enterprise technology, offering extraordinary scale and extensive service catalogues. However, South African businesses are increasingly questioning whether every workload belongs in a global public cloud.

Unpredictable storage, data-transfer and API charges can complicate budgeting. Foreign-denominated services expose organisations to exchange-rate volatility. Proprietary services can make workloads difficult or costly to move, while support is frequently delivered through portals and global service queues. Data location, jurisdiction, security and the availability of specialised cloud skills add further complexity.

OCS was created in response to these South African local market realities.

“Hyperscalers have earned an important place in modern infrastructure, but South African organisations deserve a genuine choice,” says Werner Coetzee, Business Development Executive at Data Sciences Corporation. “They should be able to access cloud services that are engineered around local business conditions, supported by people who understand their environment and billed in a way that makes sense in rands. OCS is proudly South African, but it is built to an enterprise standard on the same technology we provide to our enterprise customers.”

Werner Coetzee, Business Development Executive, Data Sciences Corporation. (Image: AI enhanced)

The enterprise pedigree

Data Sciences Corporation has spent over a decade supporting many of the largest enterprises in the South African region. This experience would eventually transform into the OCS offering and was born while partnering with several of Data Sciences Corporation's largest customers.

Data Sciences has enabled several well-known blue-chip customers to deliver turnkey, enterprise-scale, cloud-like solutions to their teams, using some of the most advanced technologies available in the enterprise market.

After engineering, maintaining and supporting these offerings at massive scales, the Data Sciences team realised that many organisations often lack the appetite to invest in the expensive technologies and specialised skills required to build and maintain their own infrastructure. However, these organisations still want to benefit from a seamless cloud experience backed by enterprise-grade technology and support.

From one platform to a complete cloud portfolio

OCS began with a platform as a service offering in 2020 and was hosted in a single Teraco region. The platform has since grown and transformed into a broad and extensive portfolio spanning AI enablement solutions, infrastructure as a service, enterprise flash storage, backup targets, S3-compatible object storage, GPU as a service, colocation and cloud-native and DevOps consulting to accommodate every cloud need.

Its footprint is expanding towards four South African regions, using facilities operated by Teraco and Digital Parks Africa. Services are deployed according to customer demand, allowing OCS to support businesses of all sizes, from growing SMEs to complex enterprises requiring hybrid infrastructure, disaster recovery or active-active application architectures.

The platform is backed by enterprise technology leveraging high-performance networking, storage and compute, with self-service portals allowing customers to deploy as a services rapidly. Centralised authentication and integration with identity providers such as Microsoft Entra ID and Google support enterprise access-control requirements.

OCS has spent several years in stealth mode, refining service delivery and engineering a platform built to support thousands of customers. Now, with its official launch, OCS plans to grow its customer base rapidly.

Cloud economics designed for South Africa

Unlike the hyperscalers, OCS bills locally in South African rands and applies different consumption models to different workload types for maximum cost flexibility.

IaaS is billed on an hourly basis; PaaS resources can be consumed through an even more granular “cloudlet” model. Storage customers pay for consumed capacity across performance, quality-of-service and archival tiers. Smaller GPU resources can be consumed hourly, with larger GPU configurations available through monthly commercial models.

This gives customers the elasticity expected from cloud infrastructure while improving cost visibility and reducing exposure to foreign currency fluctuations. Rather than forcing every workload into one commercial construct, OCS works with each customer to develop a model suited to its technical and financial requirements.

A 'white glove' cloud experience

Technology is only one part of the OCS proposition. Every customer is personally onboarded by the local operations team, which works directly with the organisation to understand its applications, data, resilience requirements and growth plans.

This approach combines rapid self-service deployment with access to experienced people when architecture or operational guidance is required. Customers can concentrate on their applications and core business while OCS manages the underlying infrastructure.

The platform is supported by structured, ITIL-aligned operational processes, planned change management, platform-status communication and 24/7 support options.

Dudley Wood, Head of Operations, OCS (Data Sciences Cloud). (Image: AI enhanced)

OCS is also building towards an AI-ready future, with a roadmap encompassing high-performance GPU infrastructure, unified data services, native vector capabilities, governed AI pipelines, open source language models and full-stack observability using OpenTelemetry.

“South Africa has the engineering talent, infrastructure and ambition to build cloud services for its own market,” Dudley Wood, OCS Operations Manager, concludes. “OCS is our commitment to keeping South African organisations in control of their technology, their data and their cloud journey.”

For more information, visit www.oxidecloud.co.za or contact info@oxidecloud.co.za.