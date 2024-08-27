PachiPanda Challenge seeks youth-led green solutions

The PachiPanda Challenge seeks technology solutions to support SA’s ‘Just Transition’ objectives.

MTN South Africa, in partnership with nature conservation organisation WWF South Africa, is calling on young innovators to tackle the country’s environmental challenges by entering the PachiPanda Challenge.

According to a statement, this initiative, set to run until 21 October, seeks to mobilise and increase the number of climate entrepreneurs and technology solutions, to support SA’s ‘Just Transition’ objectives and ambition of unlocking sustainable economic growth.

The country faces significant environmental threats due to the impact of climate change, which jeopardises sustainable development and the livelihoods of millions. By engaging the youth, the PachiPanda Challenge aims to find innovative solutions to these pressing issues.

Keabetswe Mabe, GM of sustainability and shared value at MTN SA, comments: “MTN fundamentally believes the challenges posed by climate change can act as a catalyst to unlock green entrepreneurs, green jobs and green industrialisation.

“We recognise the crucial role SA’s youth will play in future environmental stewardship. Technology is a powerful enabler to creating sustainable solutions to today’s environmental challenges.”

PachiPanda is open to youth-led SMEs, developers, students, or anyone between the ages of 16 and 35 who has developed a solution for SA’s environmental challenges.

The project addresses barriers such as the lack of investable climate initiatives and inadequate access to scalable climate adaptation solutions.

Participants will work in teams of up to three members. Shortlisted candidates will participate in a five-day transformative sprint process, culminating in a pitch session to industry experts. The most innovative teams will advance to represent SA on the African stage against other Sub-Saharan countries.

Youth entrepreneurship in SA remains a concern, with only 6% of the total youth population engaged in entrepreneurial activities, says MTN SA.

Through initiatives like the PachiPanda Challenge, MTN and WWF aim to boost this figure by providing platforms for young entrepreneurs to thrive.

A study by Boston Consulting Group estimates the country has the potential to create 85 000 to 275 000 green jobs in the next five years.

“In collaboration with MTN, we aim to amplify the voices of African youth to safeguard the environment for future generations,” says Justin Smith, head of the business development unit of WWF South Africa. “Promoting renewable energy, climate-resilient agriculture and community adaptation to environmental changes are core components of this initiative.”

It will be executed by the Empire Partner Foundation as the selected implementation partner. The foundation’s purpose is “to empower the youth in building a better SA and African continent through technology” – an ethos aligned to the objectives of the PachiPanda Programme.

Mabe notes that MTN and its partners will ensure winning teams receive business incubation support to enable the sustainability and acceleration of their business concepts.

For more details on applying for the PachiPanda Challenge, interested participants can visit the MTN website.

