Paratus unveils fibre express link from SA to Europe

Schalk Erasmus, CEO, Paratus Group.

Namibia-based digital infrastructure company Paratus Group (Paratus) has launched its fibre express route from Johannesburg to Europe. Leveraging Infinera FlexILS and GX Series DWDM equipment, the new route boasts a latency of 123 milliseconds and supports wavelengths of up to 800Gb.

The announcement comes hot on the heels of Paratus Group's completion of a 1 890km fibre link from Johannesburg, traversing Botswana, to Swakopmund. Paratus says this link seamlessly integrates with the Paratus-landed Equiano subsea cable, which spans Namibia to Lisbon and extends to London and the rest of Europe.

The new network presents network operators with an opportunity to elevate their capacity and redundancy standards, ensuring smooth data flow and minimal service interruptions, the company adds.

The launch comes at a critical juncture, as network disruptions plague Africa following recent subsea cable breaks. The most recent outage affected several internet service providers and cloud service providers across the country, including Vodacom, Microsoft Azure and Office 365, notes Paratus.

“Our continual investment in creating Africa’s quality network is now extended with the launch of this express route. This is an exciting time for network operators in South Africa because they can now procure the fastest and most robust connectivity from Johannesburg to Europe,” concludes Schalk Erasmus, CEO of Paratus Group.