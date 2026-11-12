Parly kicks-off interviews for ICASA councillors

Parliament has started interviewing candidates for the ICASA council.

Parliament’s sub-committee of the Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies is interviewing shortlisted candidates to fill vacancies on the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) council.

The interviews, which kicked-off yesterday, are part of the recruitment process to fill four vacancies on the council.

In a statement, the sub-committee says the interviews will consider 19 candidates for the four vacancies.

“The vacancies were occasioned by end of term of four current councillors, and the committee is conducting interviews as part of Parliament’s constitutional responsibility to ensure a transparent, fair and credible appointment process in line with the ICASA Act, 2000.”

Upon conclusion of the interviews, the sub-committee will deliberate on the candidates and submit its recommendations to Parliamentary oversight body, the Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies. The committee will thereafter make its recommendations to the National Assembly for consideration and adoption.

ICASA plays a vital role in regulating SA’s telecoms, postal and broadcast industry. Its council is the highest decision-making body, consisting of eight councillors and the chairperson.

Those appointed to serve on the council are selected on the principles of transparency, openness and accountability, commitment to fairness and freedom of expression, according to ICASA.

Once appointed, the new councillors will serve on the council for a four-year term.

To view the summarised CVs of shortlisted candidates, click here.