Partnering for impact: How BBD, Tazama are building safer, more inclusive financial systems

How BBD, Tazama are building safer, more inclusive financial systems.

In today’s increasingly digital economy, the ability to transact safely isn’t a luxury, it’s a lifeline. But for millions of people across emerging markets, access to secure, trusted financial infrastructure remains out of reach.

BBD believes in using technology to change that. Which is why it is proud to be partnering with Tazama, a real-time fraud monitoring platform developed as a Linux Foundation project and funded by the Gates Foundation.

Together, the companies are working to accelerate the roll-out of open, interoperable payment infrastructure, giving financial institutions, regulators and governments the tools they need to detect fraud, protect users and build digital trust at scale.

Why it matters

Tazama was created to help solve one of digital finance’s most pressing challenges: real-time visibility into national payment networks. Without it, fraud can go undetected, scams can spread and trust in digital platforms can erode. This is particularly true in underserved communities where digital payments may be newer and more vulnerable.

That’s where BBD comes in.

With deep expertise in digital payments, secure architecture and regulatory technology, BBD is helping to tailor and scale the Tazama platform to meet the needs of complex financial ecosystems across Africa and beyond. From architecture to implementation, BBD is working hand in hand with the Tazama team to co-create a solution that’s built for resilience, transparency and long-term impact.

“Working alongside Tazama aligns with everything we stand for: meaningful, future-fit software that solves real problems and creates tangible value,” says Russell Davidson, CTO at BBD.

The power of open infrastructure

Tazama’s open source foundation is a key part of its strength. It means the platform can be adapted to suit local needs while contributing to a shared global standard. It also helps reduce costs, increase adoption and promote interoperability across borders and institutions.

By contributing to this ecosystem, we’re not just building technology, we’re helping lay the groundwork for inclusive, accountable financial systems that enable real participation in the digital economy.

From reactive to proactive fraud prevention

What sets this initiative apart is its shift in mindset: from detecting fraud after it happens to stopping it before it spreads. Tazama’s real-time capabilities mean financial institutions and regulators can spot red flags as transactions occur, respond quickly and strengthen system-wide confidence.

And with scalable, cloud-native infrastructure and a focus on transparency, it’s designed to evolve alongside changing threats and growing transaction volumes.

A shared mission

This partnership reflects a shared belief: that access to safe, digital financial services shouldn’t depend on geography, income level or infrastructure maturity. It should be a given.

BBD is proud to play a part in making that a reality, building software that doesn’t just work, but works for people.



