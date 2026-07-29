Performance is no longer a specialist's privilege

Andrew Harris, chief sales and marketing officer, DCC Technologies.

There's a familiar pattern in how technology shifts happen. The capability appears at the edge of the market, reserved for specialists with specialist budgets. Then, almost imperceptibly, it moves inward until it sits at the centre of how ordinary business gets done.

High-performance computing has followed that pattern. For years, it was understood as something for the engineering lab, the architectural practice, the research environment. The kind of infrastructure that required its own justification to finance. That framing has quietly become obsolete.

For Werner Joubert, country head of ASUS, the clearest sign of the shift is where high-performance computing is now showing up. Finance teams modelling in real-time, hospitality operations managing dynamic guest experiences on the floor, legal practices where AI-assisted drafting is already shifting cost expectations. "It's moving from a back-office environment to a genuine competitive advantage," he says. "And the industries adopting it are widening every year."

Andrew Harris, chief sales and marketing officer at DCC Technologies, points to a cost dynamic that wasn't widely anticipated. When organisations moved workloads to the cloud, they gained flexibility. But as data volumes expanded and application usage deepened, the economics changed. Running complex workloads locally has in many cases become more cost-efficient than absorbing the variable cost of moving that same data through cloud infrastructure. "The lessons from the move to cloud, and the move back out of cloud, are ones organisations need to take seriously," Harris says. "The edge has become a deliberate choice."

Werner Joubert, Commercial BDM and Country Head Asus South Africa and SADC.

Joubert sees another dimension in the user expectation piece. The instant response people get from consumer applications has become their informal benchmark for what any tool should feel like. On-device processing, which handles tasks locally without depending on a network connection or a cloud service, has started to close that gap. Devices can now diagnose faults locally, translate between languages in real-time and manage workloads without routing anything through external infrastructure. For users, the experience becomes simply faster and more reliable.

The organisational challenge this creates is one of balance. "Traditionally, IT managers had control," Joubert notes. "Now the users want power and freedom. If you can't balance that, adopting AI six months from now becomes a lot harder than it needs to be."

For Harris, the channel conversation is shifting alongside this. Resellers who positioned themselves primarily as product providers are increasingly being asked, through the nature of what customers are requesting, to operate more like technology advisors. Understanding a customer's application environment, their data flows and their workflows, then helping them make decisions that hold up over a three-year horizon, is where the value increasingly sits. "A good, solid technology partner that understands your thinking, your roadmap and your strategy is one to foster and take good care of," he says.

The most direct way to frame the larger picture: the work most businesses do today already demands more from its hardware than most organisations are currently providing. That gap tends to show up as frustration and delay long before it surfaces in a technology review. Recognising it earlier is what creates the space for a considered decision rather than a reactive one.