Phakamo Tech champions integrated GRC approach at ITWeb Security Summit 2026

Lucas Ledwaba, CEO, Phakamo Tech.

Leadership at cyber risk advisory and solutions provider Phakamo Tech believes building cyber resilience requires collaboration between all stakeholders in Africa’s cyber security ecosystem, including industry, government and technology partners.

The company works with public and private sector organisations to design and implement secure, compliant and scalable digital environments. Its value proposition lies in combining strategic advisory with practical implementation to help organisations manage risk while enabling innovation and growth.

Phakamo Tech has confirmed its sponsorship of the ITWeb Security Summit Johannesburg 2026, to be held on 2 and 3 June at the Sandton Convention Centre.

The company is scheduled to deliver a presentation on the theme: "Strengthening cyber resilience through integrated cyber security, governance and risk management in an increasingly AI-driven threat landscape."

The session will explore how organisations can move beyond fragmented security approaches and instead adopt integrated cyber security and GRC strategies that align security controls with enterprise risk management and digital transformation objectives.

“Organisations are rapidly digitising operations, adopting cloud platforms and integrating new technologies to remain competitive. However, many are doing so without sufficiently aligning cyber security, governance and risk management,” says Lucas Ledwaba, CEO of Phakamo Tech.

“This creates gaps where cyber threats, regulatory requirements and operational risks intersect. The topic is relevant because it highlights the importance of embedding cyber security and GRC frameworks directly into digital transformation initiatives, ensuring that innovation is supported by strong governance, risk visibility and resilient security architectures,” adds Ledwaba.

The baseline theme of the summit is redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap. Speaking to the relevance of this theme, Ledwaba says the cyber security landscape is becoming increasingly complex: “AI is enabling threat actors to automate attacks, scale social engineering campaigns and accelerate vulnerability exploitation. At the same time, modern organisations rely heavily on interconnected digital supply chains, meaning that vulnerabilities in third-party systems can create systemic risk.”

Compounding these challenges is a global shortage of cyber security skills, which makes it difficult for organisations to build and operate mature security programmes, he says.

According to Ledwaba, addressing these issues requires a shift towards integrated cyber resilience strategies that combine technology, governance frameworks, risk management practices and specialised security capabilities.

“Organisations must strengthen GRC structures, improve third-party risk management and leverage automation and managed security capabilities to close the skills gap and improve operational resilience.”