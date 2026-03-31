Pi Mobile challenges traditional telcos with contract-free plans

Ernst Fonternel, chief consumer officer, postpaid and home at MTN South Africa. (Image: Supplied)

Pi, a digital network operator that offers mobile and home connectivity through a mobile and web-based platform, has entered South Africa’s telecommunications sector, offering customers “prepaid-like services” for a fixed, monthly instalment.

According to a statement, the service operates on MTN’s network infrastructure, providing nationwide coverage, while functioning independently as a subsidiary of MTN.

MTN says Pi is designed around digital self-service, allowing customers to sign up, manage, upgrade, or adjust their plans entirely through the app or web platform – without being locked into a contractual agreement.

Users can retain their existing phone number or choose a new one, with connectivity activated either via an eSIM or a physical SIM.

Users can consolidate several lines (SIM cards) under one account, giving households centralised control over their connections.

Users can pair the service with a range of devices, including smartphones and 5G routers from Apple, Samsung and Huawei.

Pi Mobile also sells its own branded phones, which are purchased separately via the app and can operate with any of the mobile or home data plans.

While Pi Mobile comes across as a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), MTN maintains there is a stark difference: an MVNO typically leases network capacity from an established carrier and resells it under its own brand. This often makes its service offerings, plan and customer experience limited by the partnership’s terms of agreement.

Pi Mobile, in contrast, operates as a standalone digital brand on MTN’s network, but with closer integration and control over how the service is delivered, according to MTN. While it relies on MTN’s infrastructure for coverage, Pi designs and manages its own plans, apps, billing and customer experience end-to-end, it says.

The app-based self-service has no dependence on physical stores, enabling flexible, on-demand plan adjustments, it notes.

The network operator says it provides a “prepaid-like service” allowing customers to pay a fixed amount each month for their chosen mobile or home plan, similar to postpaid, but without any long-term contract or commitment.

Users pay for the month’s plan upfront, or on an ongoing monthly basis, notes the operator.

“Pi ensures full self-service freedom, from sign-up to managing, upgrading, downgrading, or even cancelling, all done through the app or web,” says Ernst Fonternel, chief consumer officer, postpaid and home at MTN South Africa.

Explaining the factors that distinguish Pi from a long-term phone contact, MTN says traditional mobile contracts often come with fixed monthly plans, set amounts of data, minutes and SMS, and limited ability to adjust mid-contract without penalties.

Pi Mobile allows users to customise their plan month-to-month. Customers can select how much data they need, add minutes or SMS as required, and upgrade or downgrade at any time, with no long-term obligations.

MTN says while traditional providers often require visits to stores or making calls to contact centres to manage accounts, change plans, or top-up, Pi Mobile provides complete self-service through its app or web platform.

Pi allows data to roll over for up to 12 months and offers top-ups via the app whenever necessary, says MTN. Unused data in standard contracts is usually lost at the end of the month.

“Pi removes many of the traditional friction points by offering a fully self-service, app-based experience,” adds Fonternel.

“This directly addresses common frustrations, such as long queues, rigid plans and lack of control, replacing them with a model that is flexible and customer-driven. Standard contracts typically lock users into 12- or 24-month agreements. Pi does not require long-term commitments.”

Pi’s mobile plans start at 5GB per month and increase in increments up to 80GB, with additional minutes and SMS available in separate bundles. Unused mobile data rolls over for up to 12 months.

Home connectivity plans range from 200GB to 1TB, with speeds up to 50Mbps. The service also includes mobility bundles, which allow users to carry home internet access outside of the home and top-up data as needed.

Pi’s voice offering is a bundle add‑on to its data service rather than an all‑inclusive voice subscription. Customers purchase a core data plan and can then add optional voice and SMS bundles.

Its competitors include all mobile network operators, MVNOs, as well as digital‑first network operators, such as Melon Mobile, SA‑Mobile and YOMO.