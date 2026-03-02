Pick n Pay integrates clothing onto asap! app

Pick n Pay has expanded its super app with nationwide clothing launch on asap!

Pick n Pay Clothing is now available nationwide via the retail group’s asap! delivery app, it announced today.

The move integrates groceries, clothing, the Smart Shopper loyalty programme and value-added services onto the digital interface.

According to a statement, orders are placed separately, with clothing delivered nationwide within three to five working days, while groceries remain an on-demand 60-minute service.

Integrating clothing into the asap! app gives the brand access to millions of existing app users, says Hazel Pillay, executive for Pick n Pay Clothing.

“The launch of clothing on the app allows us to reach customers who previously may not have had easy access to our clothing offer in stores.”

Pick n Pay Clothing launched its standalone online website in 2020, but it effectively operated at capacity comparable to that of its largest physical store.

The statement notes that all online clothing orders will be fulfilled from a dedicated Johannesburg dark store, with delivery at a cost of R60, or free on orders over R600.

Pillay says an important aspect was to improve how customers experience fashion online.

“The clothing experience on the asap! app now mirrors how customers already shop for groceries, allowing them to browse a full in-store range by category, access detailed size charts by gender and product type, and navigate an intuitive interface designed to reduce friction in the online fashion journey. We’ve also added curated imagery to make shopping for outfits online much easier.

“Customers don’t have to relearn how to shop or use the app; it will feel familiar, and their profile, Smart Shopper details and payment information remain the same.”

On-demand delivery service asap! continues to drive the group’s online performance, with online turnover growing 31.8% in the 48 weeks ended 1 February and remains a key growth engine in Pick n Pay’s turnaround strategy .

Its relaunch last year, which integrated Smart Shopper rewards, value-added services and a redesigned interface, drove a 131% increase in first-time buyers, says the retailer.

Enrico Ferigolli, retail executive: omnichannel at Pick n Pay, says: “We are bringing multiple services together in one place on our Pick n Pay super app. Our focus is on making the experience simpler, while continuing to expand what customers can do in a single app.”

Beyond groceries and clothing, asap! includes Smart Shopper functionality and value-added services, such as buying airtime and data, with further services planned as Pick n Pay invests in a fully-integrated omnichannel ecosystem, adds Ferigolli.

“Customers like to browse online and shop in-store, or vice versa. The app allows us to deliver an online experience that connects seamlessly with our physical stores.”