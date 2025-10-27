New Pick n Pay asap! app adds 600K new customers

The Pick n Pay asap! app now lists over 35 000 searchable products.

Retail group Pick n Pay has reported steady progress in its turnaround strategy in its latest results, with the online sales business recording solid double-digit growth.

In its interim results for the 26 weeks ended 31 August 2025 (H1 FY26), the retail group says its core Pick n Pay supermarket segment continued its recovery journey, with group turnover growing 4.9%, with like-for-like (LFL) sales up 4.7%.

Pick n Pay SA company-owned supermarkets achieved 4.8% LFL growth, well ahead of internal selling price inflation of 2.1%.

The first half of the year (H1) (FY26) saw the group successfully execute on multiple strategic initiatives, including its digital strategy, while also delivering a meaningful improvement to profitability, and positive LFL volume growth in Pick n Pay Supermarkets.

The group says it reduced its headline loss per share by 56%, driven by steady operational improvements and the interest savings resulting from the recapitalisation, it says.

According to the statement, the retailer’s online business, primarily asap! and PnP groceries on the Mr D app, continues to perform strongly.

“Digital transformation remains a key growth engine. On-demand online sales continued to grow steadily, with asap! and PnP groceries on the Mr D app delivering 44% year-on-year growth in H1,” notes the results statement.

“The successful migration to the new asap! grocery on-demand app has provided a more seamless shopping experience and enhanced value for customers. Pick n Pay’s online product range now exceeds 35 000 products. Complementing this, the Smart Shopper loyalty programme deepened customer engagement, adding over 600 000 new customers and growing registered smart shopper customers’ loyalty sales by 9% year-on-year.”

In May, Pick n Pay announced a new app that integrates its on-demand delivery service asap!, Smart Shopper loyalty programme and value-added services into one platform.

To enhance its online presence, the retailer also relaunched its website with asap! on-demand delivery starting on 1 June.

The new app features artificial intelligence-powered performance, a redesigned user experience and expanded features to drive growth and elevate the shopping experience, the company said.

Pick n Pay is also enhancing its retail media and data analytics capabilities to support growth, with the addition of key new partnerships to scale its retail media platform and to drive advances in its use of AI and data analytics.