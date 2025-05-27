Pick n Pay unveils new app, relaunches website

Pick n Pay unveils new app and website for enhanced online shopping experience.

Pick n Pay has launched a new app that integrates its on-demand delivery service asap!, Smart Shopper loyalty programme and value-added services into one platform.

To enhance its online presence, Pick n Pay is also relaunching its website with asap! on-demand delivery starting on 1 June.

Pick n Pay said in a statement that the asap! back-end and front-end technology have been completely re-platformed over the past 18 months, resulting in the new ‘Pick n Pay asap! and Smart Shopper’ app. The app features AI-powered performance, a redesigned user experience and expanded features to drive growth and elevate the shopping experience, the company said.

According to the statement, the retailer’s online business, primarily asap! and PnP groceries on the Mr D app, continues to perform strongly. Online retail sales for the 53 weeks ending 2 March 2025 (FY25) grew 48.7% year on year, with on-demand growing at 60%.

With the new Pick n Pay asap! app, customers can shop 35 000+ products across 600 locations, with a 45-item basket limit. While early growth was driven mainly by company-owned stores, the platform is now seeing significant adoption by franchisees, with triple-digit sales growth in FY25.

“This new app is the biggest moment for Pick n Pay Online since we launched asap! in 2020, a move that grew online sales more than elevenfold in under five years. It’s the culmination of a four-year journey that began with the rapid roll-out of on-demand grocery deliveries during the pandemic. Now, we’ve brought our online services into one seamless platform, a major step to accelerate growth and elevate the customer experience,” said Enrico Ferigolli, retail executive: online at Pick n Pay.

Ferigolli said the app launch aligns with Pick n Pay’s new strategic direction under CEO Sean Summers, which includes a renewed focus on online retail. “The broader business has undergone significant transformation, and online has been no exception. We were given the green light to make bold changes, many long overdue, and we’ve completely restructured store operations and logistics to support our online growth,” he said.

Ferigolli added that the new app is built using modern technologies that are fully optimised for iOS and Android, designed to scale and evolve. “We’ve created a future-proof platform that allows us to add features and improve services quickly for a much better user experience.”

New features now available for asap! customers in the app include being able to select their preferred store, load multiple payment cards, place multiple orders at once, schedule deliveries outside of the standard one-hour window and track orders. A new pre-authorisation payment system also means customers are only charged for delivered items, eliminating the need for a wallet or refunds.

The app's AI-powered search learns customers' shopping habits, providing personalised product suggestions and enhancing the browsing experience.

The new app is in Beta until the end of September 2025, with features and improvements being added every week.