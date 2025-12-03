Asap! app overhaul lifts Pick n Pay online orders

Pick n Pay’s asap! is now available across 620 stores and uses over 2 500 drivers.

Pick n Pay’s revamped asap! delivery app has produced operational results, with on-demand grocery turnover rising 40% year-on-year in the first half of FY26.

According to a statement, the increase follows a technology overhaul implemented in April.

The updated app remains profitable on a fully costed basis, with the retailer reporting a 131% rise in first-time buyers since the re-launch.

The service is now available across 620 stores and uses over 2 500 drivers.

Enrico Ferigolli, Pick n Pay executive head of online, says the multi-year rebuild involved complete back-end and front-end redevelopment.

"The three full years of work to completely overhaul the app's technology infrastructure, both on the back-end technology and on the front-end, have been worth it," says Ferigolli.

“The app's search functionality has been enhanced with a refined artificial intelligence engine that delivers results. The search prioritises results based on individual shopping behaviour rather than simple keyword matching, and can even accommodate spelling mistakes.”

Pick n Pay’s website re-launch in June, which added on-demand ordering, has led to more than 200% growth in weekly online orders, says the retailer. Franchise stores have become a notable source of online activity, alongside company-owned outlets.

According to the retailer, the updated interface has contributed to higher basket sizes, and a new content management system allows the retailer to make changes to the app without requiring version updates.

Pick n Pay says it plans to add eBucks spending functionality to the asap! app in 2026, extending its existing partnership with First National Bank, which already includes monthly PayDay delivery and discount offers.

“Future updates planned for the app include allowing customers to create shopping lists, simpler re-ordering of previous purchases, and meal-planning tools. Pick n Pay will continue improving delivery speed and reducing the impact of stock shortages on orders,” says the retailer.