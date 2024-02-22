Pics: Inside Telkom’s self-service, cashless retail store

Telkom will unveil four more self-service stores nationwide.

Telkom Consumer plans to open four more self-service and cashless retail stores across South Africa.

This, after the telecoms operator launched its first “store of the future” concept in December. Telkom says the stores integrate technology, environmental sustainability and an immersive customer experience.

The Menlyn Park Shopping Centre store was introduced as part of Telkom’s omni-channel strategy, which aims to change the traditional mobile retail environment, it says.

During a recent media tour, Itumeleng Phetlho, managing executive for Telkom Consumer Retail, explained the newly-renovated store embodies Telkom's vision for the future of retail.

This is premised on a “KDC approach” where personalisation and data analytics are used to better understand the customer. KDC stands for know, delight and care for your customer, he explained.

The store is a fully-digitised and paperless environment, leveraging LCD monitors and touch-screen devices to help clients resolve their queries.

“The store's design revolves around a fully-digitised ecosystem to enhance the customer's purchasing journey through innovative features. This store is the genesis of where we are going in terms of building an integrated omni-channel that allows customers to have a seamless experience on any channel.

“Our call centres, e-commerce platforms and other digital platforms, together with our retail stores, need to drive an integrated customer experience that is truly supported by digitalisation and innovative solutions to enhance customer service,” noted Phetlho.

“Integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning-enabled devices enables the store to provide an intelligent and personalised shopping experience.”

It offers digital and immersive content from original equipment manufacturers, and representatives from Telkom partners, such as Huawei and Samsung, who are present to assist customers to make informed purchase decisions.

Telkom partners and original equipment manufacturers have a dedicated hub in the store.

“Crafted to streamline the customer’s purchase process, the store has self-service counters and tablet devices, which empower customers to navigate the entire service process independently. From technical enquiries on newly-purchased products, sales and account payments – all services are conducted without the intervention of a human customer service agent.”

Over the next few months, Telkom will unveil four self-service stores in Durban, Cape Town (two) and Johannesburg (Mall of Africa)

The store has self-service counters.

In Telkom’s trading update for the quarter ended 31 December 2023, released this week, the telco said group revenue was up 2% to R11.3 billion, with group earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation stable at R2.47 billion.

It added that the Telkom Consumer unit made progress and advanced operating earnings by 20.6%, boosted by an increase in recharges by prepaid mobile subscribers.

Telkom says its self-service store eliminates queues, and emphasises efficiency and customer satisfaction. Walk-in enquiries on prepaid, loyalty rewards, contract billing, data, voice, SMS or combination plans, fibre-for-the-home and insurance can be done on the LCD screens.

An area dedicated to Telkom’s smart home solutions displays various ways consumers can keep their homes connected, as well as devices that remotely monitor their homes.

“The dedicated hub for gaming enthusiasts has the latest PlayStation gaming technologies and virtual reality experiences enabled by super-fast internet connectivity. This space also serves to showcase the various data packages on offer for diverse telecommunications needs for both individual consumers and businesses,” noted Phetlho.

The area displaying Telkom’s smart home solutions and accessories.

The dedicated hub for gaming enthusiasts.

The store’s paperless environment contributes to the telco’s environmentally sustainable governance strategy.

Once known as a ‘tickey box’, the traditional telephone booth has been reimagined by Telkom in-store, with a digital screen to enable customers to talk to a call centre agent via a video call feature for service-related queries.

For online shopping customers who prefer to collect their devices in-store, the shop has click-and-collect lockers that allow clients access by using a PIN sent via SMS.

The traditional telephone booth has been enhanced with a digital screen.

Online shopping customers can collect their devices in-store.