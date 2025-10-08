Podcast: Navigating the AI hype cycle

Lucky Nkosi, head of of BBD's ATC team shares insights on AI's evolution from closed research to public accessibility, exploring how we've moved past the peak of the AI hype cycle into the trough of disillusionment.

BBD's latest Tech Unboxed podcast episode cuts through the noise to deliver a harsh reality check on the state of Artificial Intelligence.

Titled "The OpenAI Revolution: What Flipped the Coin?", the episode features Lucky Nkosi, head of ATC, BBD’s Consulting, Research and Development team. Nkosi offers profound insights into the dramatic shift that propelled AI from closed research labs into a global phenomenon and provides a candid assessment of where the industry stands today.

Key takeaways from the episode

The podcast tackles the watershed moment in AI accessibility: OpenAI's strategic decision to release ChatGPT to the public. Nkosi describes this move as "one of the best marketing and business strategies we've seen in recent times," highlighting how it simultaneously validated their technology at scale, secured investment, and created unprecedented public awareness.

However, the conversation quickly moves to the current critical juncture in the AI landscape. Nkosi argues that the industry has passed the "peak of inflated expectations" and is now entering the "trough of disillusionment." This downturn is evidenced by studies showing a high failure rate in enterprise AI projects and early signs of market consolidation under investor pressure.

"We're going to see a lot of investments proving not to be fruitful," says Nkosi. "What’s important for everyone now is to invest responsibly."

A framework for responsible AI investment

To help organisations cut through the noise, Nkosi introduces a practical "time filter" framework for evaluating AI applications. This framework urges companies to ask three fundamental questions about a potential AI task:

Is this a task that absolutely needs to be done?

Can it be automated?

Can it be delegated?

This thoughtful approach is key to moving beyond "hype-driven implementation" and ensuring AI is applied where it delivers genuine, measurable value.

Want to hear more?

"Unlike previous technological waves that were 'technologies looking for an application', AI has demonstrated real transformative potential—but only when applied thoughtfully to appropriate challenges," Nkosi explains.

BBD’s approach to guiding clients reflects this philosophy, leveraging decades of cross-sector experience and extensive research and development to help businesses avoid common pitfalls and focus on high-value, sustainable solutions.

Click below and listen to the full episode now.