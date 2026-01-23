Podcast: Proof, not policy: The new global ESG mandate

From policies to proof: How BBD scales ESG, DEI and transformation across regions.

BBD’s latest Tech Unboxed podcast episode tackles the mandate now facing global organisations: environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles must move from high-level policy to demonstrable, audited practice.

The From policies to proof: How BBD scales ESG, DEI and transformation across regions episode features Sylvie Cotton, BBD’s operational director for Europe; Precious Nkomo, Executive: Transformation; and Akshay Deole, executive for testing services. Based in three of BBD’s locations, this global panel shares candid insights on how these acronyms evolve into a living strategy that shapes everything from client work to community impact.

Key takeaways from the episode

The conversation tackles the fundamental shift in global compliance: ESG has moved from a glossy policy to a strict, data-led practice. The episode traces the journey from policy to proof across different regions, including:

The governance backbone : The discussion details how governance forms the essential foundation of credible ESG. It reveals how the UK and EU markets now demand audited data through systems like EcoVadis and shares the sprint that secured BBD a bronze rating, placing the company in the top 23% of assessed firms.

: The discussion details how governance forms the essential foundation of credible ESG. It reveals how the UK and EU markets now demand audited data through systems like EcoVadis and shares the sprint that secured BBD a bronze rating, placing the company in the top 23% of assessed firms. Social impact as economic mobility : The conversation connects transformation and employment equity directly to real social mobility. It showcases how local partnerships, particularly like those BBD facilitates across South Africa, build tech access in under-resourced communities, from rural computer labs to learnerships that lead directly to jobs.

: The conversation connects transformation and employment equity directly to real social mobility. It showcases how local partnerships, particularly like those BBD facilitates across South Africa, build tech access in under-resourced communities, from rural computer labs to learnerships that lead directly to jobs. CSR as deep commitment: The segment brings the lens of corporate social responsibility (CSR), highlighting BBD’s tangible, multi-year projects in India that includes school infrastructure, clean water and e-learning labs that significantly improve attendance, confidence and career paths.

A powerful loop: Purpose meets proof

The BBD leaders reveal a powerful commercial and cultural loop at the heart of their ESG practice: when tech teams build ESG dashboards and measurement tools for clients, they also refine their own internal practice.

This alignment of purpose and proof creates a clear mandate for success: "Purpose without proof is noise; proof without purpose is hollow. When both align, trust compounds and opportunities multiply."

The key takeaway for organisations is practical and hopeful: embed accountability, start small, fund employee-led ideas and let local action scale into global momentum.

Want to hear more?

If your organisation is looking to move beyond the checklist and anchor its social and environmental impact with measurable, auditable proof, this episode offers a clear roadmap.

Listen to the full episode now: