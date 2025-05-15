PODCAST: The future of quality assurance: A deep dive with BBD's Akshay Deole.

In a recent episode of BBD podcast Tech Unboxed, host Koen Vanderhoydonk sat down with Akshay Deole, executive for testing services at BBD, to discuss the changing face of software testing, the rise of AI-driven automation and the critical role of performance testing in modern applications.

The evolution of testing: From manual to AI-driven automation

Testing has transformed significantly over the years. Where once QA was divided between manual and automation testers, today’s engineers must be versatile – handling everything from manual and automated testing to performance and security checks.

“The biggest shift is in the toolsets available,” says Deole. “Years ago, we had only a handful of automation tools, most developed by large corporations. Now, competition has pushed innovation, leading to more comprehensive, AI-powered testing solutions.”

One such advancement is the ability to auto-generate test cases based on implemented code. “AI in test automation is a game-changer,” Deole notes. “Some tools can now generate unit tests from the code itself, dramatically reducing the time needed for test script development.”

Testing from day one: The agile approach

A key takeaway from the conversation is the importance of integrating testing early in the software development life cycle (SDLC). Traditionally, testers would only get involved after a system was fully developed, but agile methodologies have changed that.

“Today, testing starts the moment documentation and requirements are being discussed,” explains Deole. “A tester can begin analysing requirements, identifying risks and even writing test cases as early as the API development stage.”

This shift ensures that bugs are caught sooner, reducing costly fixes later in development. “There’s no more waiting. In agile, testing happens continuously, from day one.”

BBD’s magic sauce: A proven, trust-first approach

What makes BBD stand out in the world of testing? According to Deole, it’s a combination of experience, research and a strong foundation in trusted tools.

Automation accelerators : BBD has built pre-tested frameworks that can be customised for clients, ensuring faster adoption without reinventing the wheel

: BBD has built pre-tested frameworks that can be customised for clients, ensuring faster adoption without reinventing the wheel Proven tools : “We don’t recommend untested technologies. Everything we use has been vetted in real-world projects,” Deole emphasises

: “We don’t recommend untested technologies. Everything we use has been vetted in real-world projects,” Deole emphasises Industry-specific testing : Especially in banking and financial sectors, strict compliance requirements mean BBD employs sector-specific automation tools that meet regulatory standards

: Especially in banking and financial sectors, strict compliance requirements mean BBD employs sector-specific automation tools that meet regulatory standards DevOps integration: Continuous testing is baked into DevOps practices, ensuring smooth, scalable deployments

“We prioritise long-term relationships,” says Akshay. “Our clients trust us because we don’t experiment on their systems. We offer solutions that are tested, reliable and designed for sustainable success.”

With a strong emphasis on proven methodologies, BBD continues to lead the way in delivering high-quality testing solutions that empower businesses to scale confidently.