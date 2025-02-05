Posos, InterSystems strengthen technological partnership to accelerate, secure AI-assisted drug prescription worldwide

Henry Adams, Country Manager, InterSystems South Africa. (Image: InterSystems)

Posos, the medtech expert in AI-assisted structuring of medical data, and InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to solving critical scalability, interoperability and speed challenges for its customers, announce a technological partnership aimed at enhancing the performance of Posos’ medical prescription solutions in France and internationally.

Posos' medical database is approved by the French National Authority for Health (HAS). Combined with InterSystems FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources) Server, it enables healthcare professionals to prescribe medications with an unprecedented level of accuracy and security.

Medication prescription at the highest level of speed and security

Already integrated into leading medical software solutions across Europe, Posos’ algorithms rely on explainable AI models and an approved medical knowledge database to help healthcare providers secure, accelerate and personalise the prescription of treatments.

The deployment of InterSystems FHIR Server will allow Posos' cutting-edge medical data structuring and voice prescription algorithms to benefit from the quality and high performance of InterSystems IRIS for Health. Thanks to this data management platform, chosen by the American software giant Epic, Posos' medical data structuring algorithms can be deployed more efficiently and securely in medical software in France and globally.

Posos confirms its international expansion strategy

The technological collaboration of these two entities strengthens Posos' international expansion efforts. By leveraging InterSystems' expertise and network across 80 countries, the medtech company aims to accelerate the commercialisation of its solutions. This international expansion is further reinforced by Posos' use of SNOMED, the world’s most comprehensive medical terminology, in its medical database.

“By integrating our medical AI algorithms into the InterSystems IRIS for Health platform, we can more easily connect our technology to the electronic health records (EHR) of hospitals worldwide. This is a tremendous lever for our international growth,” said Emmanuel Bilbault, Co-founder and CEO of Posos.

This solution will gradually be made available to InterSystems and Posos' healthcare partners in several countries starting in 2025, confirming the strong international focus of the partnership.

Ambitious technological partnership reflecting a shared vision

Beyond technological performance, this partnership represents a shared vision between Posos and InterSystems: to deliver the best care to every patient, tailored to their profile.

“The technologies we develop at InterSystems are designed to accelerate the digitalisation of the medical world for the patient’s benefit. We are excited to see these solutions enabling innovative projects that ensure better patient care through this alliance with Posos,” said Nicolas Eiferman, Managing Director, France & Benelux, InterSystems.

"In South Africa and across the continent, digital transformation in healthcare is critical to improving patient outcomes and addressing resource constraints. At InterSystems, we are committed to enabling AI-driven solutions like those developed by Posos to ensure clinicians can access accurate, real-time data when making life-saving decisions. This partnership underscores the power of data-driven healthcare to bridge gaps in accessibility and enhance prescription safety, not only in Europe but in rapidly developing healthcare systems worldwide," said Henry Adams, Country Manager, InterSystems South Africa.

As with Epic Systems in the previous decade, InterSystems reaffirms its commitment to driving digital innovation in healthcare by supporting Posos in its goal of becoming the world’s leading provider of AI-assisted medical prescription.