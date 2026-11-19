Robotic Assistant for Your Adventures (RAYA), the ICT robotic service solution, was launched at the PRASA ICT Technology in Motion event.

Platforms 13 and 14 at Johannesburg’s Park Station were transformed on 17 November when PRASA’s ICT team turned them into a stage for the PRASA Technology Experience 2026. Held under the theme of Technology in Motion, the event brought together partners, exhibitors and employees to see what a year of digital transformation has delivered.

“Nothing says rail company like having an event on a train platform,” said Nokuthula Ngonyama, Group CIO of PRASA, as she opened the event with her keynote presentation. She reminded the audience that the journey started in 2025 when PRASA published its digital transformation strategy. “We had a small stall where we were issuing pamphlets of the dream, now we are here to share what we have achieved in just one year.”

Ngonyama set out the pressures that come with going digital. “Convenience is no longer something customers celebrate, it’s something they expect, and today, failures are experienced and reported in real-time. A customer isn’t going to wait until Monday morning to complain; they will take a screenshot and post it on social media.” She added that passengers bring the standards of their banking and shopping apps with them when they use PRASA services.

The event launched three new digital passenger channels that include the City to City e-commerce platform on myprasa.com; WhatsApp ticketing and scheduling; and the PRASA Connect mobile app. Each of these new channels will be introduced in phases, starting with a pilot in the Western Cape from 25 November 2026. “Our passengers are going to start coming to the station with a QR code instead of a ticket, with their Apple Pay or they will pay with tap and go,” she said. “Physical channels will remain operational because not every passenger has a smartphone or access to mobile data – digital transformation must increase access, not create another barrier.”

The success of the programme will be reflected in how easily passengers can complete transactions and how rapidly they can get help if something goes wrong. ICT is an enabler but it cannot be the entire transformation, which means that partners are also required to work more closely with PRASA to ensure ongoing customer delight.

“The challenges facing public transport are too significant for any one organisation to solve them,” she said. “We need genuine partnerships.”

PRASA’s newest team member took to the stage as well. RAYA, the Robotic Assistant for Your Adventures, told the audience that its greatest challenge at PRASA is organisational intelligence. RAYA described a project request that waited 14 days for one word to be changed and held a mock election between queuing for a ticket and using a phone, calling the result for digital convenience ‘by a landslide’. Beneath the humour was a serious point – inclusion is central to success for PRASA and its customers.

The first panel, Beyond Moving People, took the conversation to the commuter’s journey. Aaron Chen, director of South African transportation business at Huawei, said passengers now expect “door-to-door transportation from where you are to where you want”. Sello Makhubela, head of delivery ICT at PRASA, said the PRASA card could become a virtual card and eventually link to digital identity. Sasidhar Parvathaneni, acting chief of solutions at BCX, said “it all starts with data and analytics”. He described how digital twins and heat maps could guide passengers who cannot see signage or show where to place a retailer or a dustbin.

Abram Nkgabutle, Gauteng regional manager at PRASA, gave the clearest measure of success. He tracks how many commuters still buy single tickets rather than season tickets. “To me, they are saying, 'I don’t trust you',” he said. “The more I see people converted into seasonal, where I can trust with my money, then I see the measure of success.”

At midday, guests boarded one of PRASA’s intelligent trains for a ride to Ellis Park Station, where PRASA staff pointed out the differences from the older trains. The coaches are open from end to end so passengers aren’t stuck in a single compartment, and the flow of people can be better managed while also improving security. Display boards show the next station so passengers who cannot hear the announcements can follow the journey.

The afternoon panel, From Ambition to Action, moved from what technology can do to what organisations must change to deliver it. Ngonyama called for balanced scorecards that connect each department’s responsibilities to collective delivery. Closing the event, she asked everyone in PRASA’s ecosystem to “remove hurdles rather than create them, and remain deliberate about succeeding”.

You can view a video overview of the day here and the live blog is available here, complete with images from throughout the day and some additional video clips.