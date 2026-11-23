President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Image source: Presidency)

Following the South African government’s widely-reported trip toSilicon Valley in the US, president Cyril Ramaphosa says the state will be developing an artificial intelligence (AI) action plan.

As a result, he has given those in his government 90 days to develop the plan that will outline four immediate priorities that will guide South Africa’s participation in the AI ecosystem.

Ramaphosa and his 300-strong contingent returned from the week-long US visit at the weekend. The visit was said to be part of efforts to strengthen the country’s AI capabilities, attract investment and position itself to participate meaningfully in the rapidly-evolving global technology landscape.

During the working visit, the president and his delegation engaged with several leading technology firms, investors, academics, as well as AI experts.

Speaking during a debrief meeting, Ramaphosa said the intention is that South Africa should not be left behind, adding that AI will have a “profound” impact on economies and societies across the globe.

He said the AI action plan will focus on using AI to improve public services, attract investment in AI infrastructure, build local capabilities and prepare the country for the risks and disruptions associated with the technology.

“I have decided that we must develop a concrete national AI action plan within the next 90 days,” he told the delegation.

The plan, he added, will draw on engagements held during the visit, as well as contributions from local business leaders, researchers and entrepreneurs, including the 10-point plan presented by Andile Ngcaba, executive chair and founding partner of Convergence Partners and Solcon Capital.

Government will establish a small, agile team − led by the Presidency − bringing together relevant departments and agencies, as well as expertise from business and academia.

“This team must not become a structure that produces reports without results. It must be a delivery mechanism,” he said.

“It must have clear responsibilities, measurable targets, firm deadlines and the authority to coordinate action across government. It must identify obstacles, resolve them and report regularly on progress.”

Ramaphosa said he intended to outline the key elements of the programme in his State of the Nation Address in February 2027.

AI at work

Key among the priorities to drive the programme is establishing how AI can be used to transform public services and improve government effectiveness.

Ramaphosa said practical applications should be identified for rapid implementation in various areas, including education , healthcare , agriculture , public administration and service delivery.

The second priority is to establish South Africa as a competitive destination for investment in AI infrastructure.

According to Ramaphosa, the country should build on its capacity to generate renewable energy and the opportunities created by ongoing energy reforms to attract investment in data centres and AI computing infrastructure.

“South Africa’s ambition should extend beyond hosting infrastructure for the domestic market, to becoming an exporter of computing services and an important centre of AI infrastructure and innovation for Africa and beyond.”

He noted the third priority is to build SA’s own AI capabilities and expand access to advanced technologies.

The fourth priority is to prepare the country for the risks and disruptions associated with AI, which will require stronger cyber security, the protection of critical infrastructure, appropriate regulatory safeguards and responsible deployment of the technology.

He added that the country must prepare its workforce for technological change through education, reskilling and lifelong learning, while ensuring AI does not deepen inequality or exclude vulnerable communities.

“These four priorities must form the foundation of a programme that is ambitious, practical and capable of immediate implementation.”

It’s unclear how the national AI action plan will fit into South Africa’s overarching AI policy.

The country is yet to have a formalised AI policy, after the Draft National AI Policy was withdrawn earlier this year, when it was discovered that it referenced fictitious, AI-generated citations.

Communications minister Solly Malatsi told members of Parliament in May that his department had begun to fix some of the fundamental errors that occurred. This included the move to seek experts in the AI field, governance and academia.

Even though the country’s policy development processes are often delayed, the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies has said it is still targeting the 2026/2027 financial year to finalise the AI policy.