Proactive governance for an AI-driven regulatory era

Emerging technologies continue to impact businesses as leaders are forced to revise strategies, ensure compliance and balance digital interests.

ITWeb has announced the second iteration of its widely recognised GRC 2025 event, to be hosted in October, which will explore the implications of fast-growth emerging technology on regulation and compliance.

The event, taking place on 30 October at The Forum, The Campus, in Bryanston, is themed: ‘Proactive governance for a new AI-driven regulatory era’ and will offer insight into how innovation brings a wave of new regulations, frameworks and compliance demands.

Regulators, industry experts and organisational leaders are expected to reconsider compliance strategies for a new regulatory era, including how to govern AI and autonomous systems with integrity.

Industry experts will examine how every year, technological innovation outpaces the frameworks meant to regulate it and how this creates dangerous blind spots – legal risks, ethical pitfalls, operational vulnerabilities – that can wipe out years of growth overnight.

The event, considered to be a significant and influential platform for industry deliberation, will provide insight into a range of key issues dominating boardroom discussions, including:

How multiple technologies – including cloud, blockchain and automation – collectively reshape GRC.

– collectively reshape GRC. How GRC must adapt in a world where every enterprise is now a digital enterprise.

enterprise. The impact of future-ready themes like continuous control monitoring, predictive risk modelling and integrated platforms.

A fresh focus on regulation: Explore new and evolving regulatory frameworks – from privacy (POPIA, GDPR) and cyber security mandates to ESG and cross-border compliance.

Sessions will cover several key topics, including:

The role of AI and ML in modern GRC programmes, and how they can transform governance in today's digital enterprise.

How organisations can automate risk detection and compliance monitoring to efficiently manage today’s complex regulatory landscape.

Applying GenAI in governance, and its implications for drafting policy and simulating risk scenarios.

Enabling real-time assurance in high-risk environments with continuous control monitoring.

How RegTech is transforming compliance functions across sectors like finance, healthcare and telecommunications.

The importance of embedding privacy-by-design into enterprise architecture.

Navigating POPIA, GDPR and emerging global frameworks to overcome cross-border compliance challenges.

See also More SA firms adopting AI programmes

Lisa Lawlor, events director at ITWeb, says the event takes place at a crucial time in SA’s digital journey as organisations adjust strategies to ensure they benefit from emerging technologies, but also maintain compliance.

“The demand for practical information about how to ensure compliance and GRC while dealing with the realities of emerging tech is only increasing. We provide the platform for industry specialists, experts in their fields and those with powerful advice to share, to engage directly with the market.”