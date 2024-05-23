Prof Basie von Solms among top global security experts

Professor Basie von Solms, research professor in the Academy for Computer Science and Software Engineering at the UJ’s Johannesburg campus.

Professor Basie von Solms from the University of Johannesburg (UJ) has been recognised as one of the top cyber security researchers globally.

Von Solms is a research professor in the Academy for Computer Science and Software Engineering at the UJ’s Johannesburg campus.

He has dedicated 50 years to the study and teaching of information and cyber security, and has been ranked number five worldwide for his lifetime contributions to the security field.

The ranking by ScholarGPS reflects the impact and breadth of his research over the decades, highlighting the importance of ongoing research and expertise in this field.

ScholarGP is a research information and analysis platform that offers exclusive access to multi-level, quantitative rankings of individual scholars and institutions in terms of their productivity and the quality and impact of their work.

In an era of universal digital threats, the significance of cyber security research is paramount, as cyber attacks become increasingly frequent and sophisticated, posing serious risks to individuals, businesses and governments, according to UJ.

“Today, cyber security is more critical than ever," notes Von Solms. “With technology advancing rapidly, the threats we encounter are continually evolving. Staying ahead requires ongoing research, innovation and raising public awareness about the latest trends in cyber crime and how individuals can protect themselves against it.”

Other experts recognised in this field include H Vincent Poor, from Princeton University (US); Mohamed-Slim Alouini, from King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (Saudi Arabia); and Enrico Zio, from Polytechnic University of Milan (Italy).

Starting his career in the early 1980s, Von Solms has witnessed and contributed to the transformation of information security into what is now widely known as cyber security.

He has served as a mentor to over 30 doctoral students and numerous master's students, many of whom have focused their studies on information systems and cyber security.

According to UJ, Von Solms has chaired international bodies such as the Technical Committee (Information Security) of the International Federation for Information Processing, subsequently assuming the role of its president.

Furthermore, he plays an active role within the World Economic Forum’s Global Futures Council for Cyber Security.

Von Solms serves as an associate director at the University of Oxford’s Global Cyber Security Capacity Centre and is a board member of the Cyber Security Capacity Centre of Southern Africa.

His involvement with these institutions demonstrates his commitment to enhancing global cyber security capabilities, according to UJ.

“The recognition by ScholarGPS is also a recognition of the collective efforts of my colleagues and students for continued dedication to cyber security research and education,” comments Von Solms.

“Cyber security is not a solitary pursuit, but a collaborative effort that requires constant vigilance and innovation.”