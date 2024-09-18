Project Isizwe counts over 1 000 free WiFi sites across SA

Project Isizwe will continue to connect schools and communities to sustainable WiFi.

Project Isizwe – the free WiFi initiative that aims to connect South Africa’s underserviced areas – has to date deployed 1 002 free WiFi sites in eight provinces across the country.

The non-profit organisation, founded by Alan Knott-Craig Jr in 2013, says it has connected 115 schools to Free WiFi since inception; and has, over the last year, provided internet to more than 500 000 South Africans in underserved communities.

As part of its mission to close the digital divide across local South African communities and provide equitable uncapped internet, the initiative this week officially launched its latest project in Alexandra township in Johannesburg.

The initiative is a collaboration between Project Isizwe and Friends of Alexandra, that aims to connect schools and Alexandra community centres to sustainable WiFi, in efforts to bridge the digital divide in the township.

Project implementation in Alex started at the end of 2023, with new sites being brought online each monththrough a collaboration between Vumatel and internet connectivity from Webafrica.

Since inception, the collaboration between Project Isizwe and Friends of Alexandra has already provided WiFi access to over 5 800 users across the community, according to the non-profit.

“The Alexandra project has enabled learners and educators alike to interact with innovative digital solutions that are now part of everyday learning,” notes Siobhan Thatcher, head of education at Project Isizwe.

“By equipping schools with the internet, educators can employ modern teaching tools, while learners gain access to a vast world of knowledge. With seven community WiFi spots, residents of Alexandra also benefit from enhanced access to information and services.”

While the initial plan with Alexandra was to connect schools to free internet, WiFi deployments have expanded beyond the classroom to community centres and healthcare services, helping social workers and community leaders better serve vulnerable populations, says the organisation.

“In addition to covering schools, we have covered a number of small businesses and NGOs, including waste management, an early childhood development centre, an internet cafe, an eatery, a gender-based violence centre and a victim support centre, empowering the staff and community members who use these facilities with internet access. Since inception, the network has seen more than 7 600 unique users consume 41TB of data,” addsThatcher.

Friends of Alexandra is a community-driven organisation focused on uplifting the Alexandra township through various social and development initiatives aimed at improving the lives of residents and fostering sustainable community growth.

Dovetailing underserviced areas

At the height of its existence,Project Isizwe managed the deployment of the largest public free Wi-Fi network in SA.

During its early years, the internet connectivity initiative helped the City of Tshwane pioneer its free WiFi network, connecting 600 000 citizens each month.

Project Isizwe, which describes itself as an advocate for free WiFi, previously stated that 4.4 million unique citizens have connected to more than 1 500 Isizwe-enabled free WiFi hotspots across SA.

According to Thatcher, while the Tshwane WiFi project is no longer live, the organisation’s live projects span more than 60 communities, among them Alexandra, Lamontville, Mpophomeni and Embalenhle.

At the end of 2015, Knott-Craig stepped down as CEO of Project Isizwe to focus on his then- newly founded company – HeroTel, a wireless broadband provider in SA.

He has since left HeroTel, to start Fibertime an internet service provider that offers fast, uncapped and time-based open-access fibre internet to townships, while also providing a gateway to initiate micro-payments for accessing the internet.

While Knott-Craig is no longer involved with Project Isizwe, he remains a firm supporter and advocate for the work that Project Isizwe does, says Thatcher.

Detailing the non-profit’s vision for the next few years, Thatcher states: “Project Isizwe will continue to connect schools and communities to sustainable WiFi. Our vision is to see all schools connected to meaningful internet, particularly those in underserved communities.

“As fibre rolls out in the more urban areas, we will dovetail where needed and also – where aligned with our funders, to serve the more rural and hard to reach areas of South Africa. We aim to do this in collaboration with partners and funders who also believe in this vision.”