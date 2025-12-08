Public safety platform Community Wolf snaps up Namola

Community Wolf co-founders Nick Mills and Michael Houghton.

Local start-up Community Wolf has acquired Namola for an undisclosed amount, it announced today.

Community Wolf is a South African WhatsApp-based public safety platform that builds artificial intelligence (AI)-powered safety technology.

Namola is a locally-developed national safety and emergency response app that was first launched in the City of Tshwane in 2015.

The integration of Namola into Community Wolf SA aims to address the country’s fragmented safety landscape by bringing two essential layers of safety – community intelligence and professional emergency response – under one unified model, according to the announcement.

The acquisition, which will see Namola continue operating as a standalone product inside the Community Wolf ecosystem, will combine real-time community intelligence with nationwide emergency response.

Community Wolf co-founder Nick Mills comments: “We have deep respect for the Namola brand, its founders and previous leadership. With renewed focus and energy, we believe Namola can regain its status as the household name in private emergency services in South Africa.”

Co-founder Michael Houghton adds: “Community Wolf has quickly become a disruptive force in the safety sector. What began as a simple WhatsApp-based reporting tool has evolved into a rapidly-expanding safety ecosystem serving individuals and organisations.”

Community Wolf enables everyday South Africans to report crime, suspicious activity, or safety concerns directly via WhatsApp. This information is then processed using an AI model, producing real-time reports that create a living map of what is happening in neighbourhoods and cities across the country.

Namola connects users nationwide to medical, fire and security responders nationwide. The service is powered by its emergency response partner AURA.

Warren Myers, AURA CEO and co-founder, states: “With the rise of AI, we are now entering a world where we are becoming able to detect and respond to crime faster than ever before.

“This acquisition will see Community Wolf’s AI-powered tools merge with South Africa’s most trusted safety app, making Namola’s customers significantly safer as a result. We believe this acquisition will strengthen our partnership with Community Wolf and reinforces AURA’s commitment to enhancing emergency response infrastructure nationally.”