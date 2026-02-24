Pure Storage becomes Everpure; announces intent to acquire 1touch

Pure Storage announces its new name: Everpure.

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), which positions itself as the company revolutionising storage and data management, today announced its new name: Everpure. This change reflects the company’s greater impact from reshaping storage to defining the future of data management. The company also announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 1touch, an innovator in data intelligence and orchestration that provides a comprehensive, unified view of an enterprise’s information. With 1touch, Everpure furthers its commitment to data management innovation, making data secure, accessible, intelligent and ready to perform.

“Everpure reflects the company we have become as we help enterprises unleash the full power of their data. It captures the power of our Enterprise Data Cloud architecture and adaptability of Evergreen, reinforcing what has always set us apart as we redefine important markets,” said Charles Giancarlo, CEO of Everpure. “With 1touch, we are taking the next step in helping organisations not only gain control of their most valuable asset – data – but also understand, enhance and contextualise that data for actionable intelligence.”

Accelerating data management innovation in the AI era

As AI becomes central to business operations, the modern enterprise has reached an inflection point. AI has exposed the weaknesses of current infrastructure, where siloed data, manual processes and inflexible architectures cannot support the scale, speed and intelligence demands of enterprise AI.

Data is an organisation’s most valuable asset, but it is trapped by these inefficiencies. Its full value can only be derived if it is effortless to manage, continuously protected, instantly available and infused with context. Everpure is breaking these barriers with its Enterprise Data Cloud (EDC) architecture. Powered by the Everpure Platform (formerly the Pure Storage Platform), Everpure’s EDC architecture transforms storage into a unified, virtualised cloud of data, governed by an intelligent control plane. It manages datasets globally, through policy, eliminating the friction of manual configurations, which brings unprecedented simplicity, agility and efficiency to data management.

Extending Everpure’s data management roadmap with 1touch

The acquisition of 1touch will extend Everpure’s data management capabilities by adding data discovery and semantic context to the Everpure Platform. By integrating storage with 1touch’s ability to discover, classify, contextualise and enrich data across all datasets and any environment – from SaaS to the edge – Everpure will ensure enterprise data is inherently AI-ready at the source. This will allow organisations to transform raw data into actionable insights faster than ever.

"Data is the lifeblood of the AI era, but without the proper controls and semantic context, it remains an untapped resource,” said Ashish Gupta, CEO and president, 1touch. “By joining forces with Everpure, we can eliminate the barriers that have kept enterprises from realising the true ROI of their data. Together, we will further expand the Everpure platform to provide a level of contextual intelligence that is unmatched in the industry – giving customers the foundation they need to move AI projects from pilot to production at record speed and trust.”

Pure Storage will begin trading as Everpure on the New York Stock Exchange as of 5 March 2026. The ticker symbol (NYSE: PSTG) will remain unchanged.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in Q2 FY27. The terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

“Data is constantly under threat, growing in complexity and challenging to manage. By combining the speed and performance of Everpure with the scale of Commvault’s unified, AI-enabled platform, customers can secure, govern and rapidly recover their data wherever it lives, while also making data easier to manage so enterprises can put it to work immediately.”

Sanjay Mirchandani, CEO of Commvault

“AI, cyber resilience and data sovereignty are front of mind for our enterprise customers, with data sitting at the heart of all three trends. By simplifying data complexity, Everpure can deliver tangible business value and peace of mind regarding security and compliance for our joint customers.”

John Beard, Managing Director, Europe at Computacenter

“In the high-stakes world of global money movement, a production-ready AI strategy relies on the quality and accessibility of the data behind it. Everpure provides the high-performance, resilient foundation we need to manage large transaction volumes while enabling us to achieve cost efficiencies. By simplifying our data environment, we’ve elevated our focus beyond maintaining infrastructure to delivering the real-time insights and sustainable innovation that our clients expect in a digital-first economy.”

Peter Cavicchia, Chief Technology Officer at Fiserv

“As a technology company supporting sovereign and mission-critical systems, one of Fujitsu’s key priorities is helping our customers optimise their data. That is why Everpure’s Enterprise Data Cloud approach aligns with our vision, offering immediate benefits for any customer looking to evolve from managing storage to creating business value.”

Kazushi Koga, Corporate Executive Officer, SEVP, Head of Platform Business Group at Fujitsu

“As one of France’s leading insurance providers, we know data is mission-critical to supporting our members at every stage of their lives and helping secure their future. By leveraging the Everpure Platform and the Enterprise Data Cloud, we have transformed our data management, allowing us to deliver an exceptional user and customer experience – simple, agile, secure, high-performing and future-ready.”

Frederic Arlhac, Head of Infrastructure Engineering and Operations at Groupama

"The Enterprise Data Cloud vision aligns perfectly with our goals. We aim to unify data management across disparate locations into a single platform to ensure data integrity and streamline operations. We look forward to realising an environment where data migration is a thing of the past, downtime is minimised and energy efficiency is maximised."

Akihiro Hikuma, Senior Vice-President and Executive General Manager of Network Division at NTT Docomo

“AI‑driven enterprises need the freedom to run applications and data seamlessly across their hybrid multicloud environments – without legacy complexity slowing them down. Our partnership with Everpure reflects a shared commitment to help organisations modernise storage‑rich, mission‑critical environments with the flexibility and performance they need to innovate faster. Together we are turning infrastructure into a catalyst for breakthrough ideas rather than a constraint.”

Tarkan Maner, President and COO at Nutanix

“In the fast-moving world of financial markets, data needs to be both trusted and instantly accessible. Everpure’s Enterprise Data Cloud has transformed how we manage and use our data, shifting our focus from storage management to strategic growth and enabling deeper engagement with our clients.”

Danny Moore, President and CEO of Options Technology

“Our clients aren't just looking for more capacity; they are demanding a clear, scalable path to making AI a reality within their business operations. Everpure’s vision for the future shifts the conversation from the underlying hardware to the strategic outcomes that drive growth. By providing Everpure’s unified, cloud-like data environment and Presidio’s advanced services, we are accelerating the path from innovation to impact, ensuring a measurable return on their digital investments.”

Bob Cagnazzi, CEO of Presidio

“Success in the AI era depends on a flexible data foundation that spans the entire hybrid cloud. Everpure’s vision of an Enterprise Data Cloud aligns with our commitment to open innovation, offering a robust storage layer for Red Hat OpenShift AI. Together, we are delivering a unified environment designed to break down silos, accelerate innovation and help enterprises move from model development to production with greater speed and confidence.”

Andrew Brown, Senior Vice-President and Chief Revenue Officer at Red Hat

"Organisations are facing increasing security and operational complexities as they transform into AI enterprises. By prioritising a foundation of data security and recovery, enterprises can gain the trust and resilience needed to scale AI with confidence. Rubrik’s work with Everpure ensures that as companies modernise, their data and cloud systems remain cyber resilient and fully prepared for the future."

Bipul Sinha, CEO, Chairman and Co-founder of Rubrik

"Successful AI runs on trusted, secure data, not blind faith. Safe AI demands the convergence of identity, data and security. Our collaboration with Everpure on cyber resilience as a service transforms data management into an always-on defensive system. Together, we’re ensuring that as enterprises scale AI, the data powering it is secure by design, resilient by default and instantly recoverable from disruption."

Anand Eswaran, CEO of Veeam

"Global enterprises need a data environment that stays fluid, secure, AI ready and uniform across cloud without being weighed down by legacy complexity. Wipro’s IDSS (Intelligent Data Storage Service), with Everpure integrated, moves beyond traditional operating models to provide clients with a resilient, evergreen and future‑ready data management platform that maximises data accessibility and insight."

Satish Yadavalli, SVP and Business Head of Cloud and Infrastructure at Wipro

“Organisations need a data strategy that can handle the sheer intensity of modern workloads. Through our Advanced Technology Center and AI Proving Ground, we’ve seen firsthand how Everpure provides the platform necessary to scale an Enterprise Data Cloud architecture with speed and security. Together, we’re helping our customers bypass architectural limitations and accelerate their journey to becoming truly AI-driven enterprises.”