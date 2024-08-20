Qlik restructures to tap MEA’s AI potential

Tejas Mehta, senior VP and GM at Qlik Middle East and Africa.

Data analytics and integration software vendor Qlik has appointed Tejas Mehta as senior vice president and general manager, Middle East and Africa (MEA) – the fastest growing region within its EMEA operation.

This appointment is part of an organiSational restructure that establishes the Dubai-headquartered MEA region as a standalone entity within EMEA.

See also Qlik pens AWS deal to bolster AI adoption

Gareth Vincent, senior VP of sales for EMEA at Qlik, says the move "reflects our strategic focus on the region, recognising its tremendous growth potential and importance in the global market."



Mehta brings over two decades of experience in driving sales growth and expanding strategic markets in the technology sector, having worked for IBM in the US and UAE, as well as for cloud and datacenre provider Sycomp.

“Mehta’s deep understanding of AI, data integration, and analytics, coupled with his ability to translate technical solutions into business value, uniquely positions him to lead Qlik’s initiatives in the region,” the company states.

Mehta adds that the region is leading in AI adoption and there is a strong demand for data and analytics foundations to support this transformation.