R114m Digital News Transformation Fund opens applications

Applications for the Digital News Transformation Fund open on 25 August.

The Digital News Transformation Fund (DNT Fund) will open its first application window on 25 August, allowing small, medium and community-based independent news publishers to apply for digital transformation and sustainability funding.

The R114 million fund, established last year, aims to help South African news publishers strengthen digital capacity, diversify revenue streams and future-proof operations.

“The three-year initiative is designed to support newsrooms in launching vital digital transformation projects,” said Marianne Erasmus, partner lead for sub-Saharan Africa at Google News. Training in digital fundamentals will be provided through the Google News Initiative, she added.

The DNT Fund is open to:

Early-stage news publishers in need of foundational digital tools (such as websites, content management systems, cameras, audio-visual equipment) and guidance to formalise operations.

Mid-stage news publishers with an established online presence that require strategic and technical support to grow audiences, launch new products or diversify revenue.

Established publishers with fewer than 1 million monthly unique website users, which are ready to experiment with sector-wide innovations or new business models that can be replicated.

Eligible applicants must be Press Council members, serve a South African audience, demonstrate editorial independence, propose measurable digital transformation projects and meet the fund’s governance and compliance requirements.

Applications close on 21 September and will be reviewed until 27 October through an adjudication and due diligence process.

Selected grantees will be ratified between 27 October and 9 November, with disbursements scheduled from 10 November to 7 December. Funded publishers will begin training on 12 January.

A five-member adjudication committee will score applications on objectives, innovation and technology, feasibility, organisational capacity, engagement, diversity, sustainability and revenue potential, and sector-wide impact.

The committee includes Makhosazana Zwane-Siguqa, Nomshado Lubisi, Paul Crankshaw, Sisanda Nkoala and Siphumelele Zondi.

Leanne Kunz, head of fund at the DNT Fund, said: “Committee members were selected for their professional expertise, sector knowledge and independence, with representation across race, gender, geography, language and media type. They bring a combined track record spanning journalism, digital innovation, media strategy, research and public-interest communication.”

The DNT Fund recently appointed its inaugural board to oversee the fund and its intended use.

Guidelines and the application portal go live on 25 August. Applications are free and can only be submitted via the official website.