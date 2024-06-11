R9m scholarship initiative targets tech-savvy African youth

Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie (Patoranking), Afrobeats musician and founder of the Patoranking Foundation.

Tech skills training provider ALX Africa has partnered with the Patoranking Foundation to establish a $500 000 (R9.4 million) scholarship initiative.

The Patoranking Foundation is founded by Afrobeats musician Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, commonly known by his stage name Patoranking.

According to a statement, the Patoranking Foundation Tech Scholarship will be offered to 40 “exceptional” young minds, in an effort to empower them with access to technology education and career-ready training.

They will have the opportunity to enrol in a variety of technology programmes, ranging from coding and developing, to data and salesforce administration.

For hands-on experience, the students will have the opportunity to undertake paid internships with some of the foundation’s tech partners, reads the statement.

“South Africa is brimming with young, talented youths who are eager to harness the power of technology to transform their careers, their communities and the broader continent,” says Divesh Sooka, GM of ALX South Africa.

“This partnership and the scholarship opportunities on offer will not only provide these young minds with the cutting-edge skills they need, but will also foster a spirit of innovation and resilience that will help to address the country's significant youth unemployment rate and our digital future.”

ALX is an African technology training provider, equipping young people with in-demand technical skills and soft skills that enable them to thrive in the global digital economy.

The Patoranking Foundation, says the statement, has enabled young leaders to attend leading educational institutions under its Sky Level Initiative, regardless of their financial standing or background.

The foundation’s goal is to positively impact the lives of one million African youths within the next 10 years, by equipping them with the necessary tools and opportunities to flourish, contributing to Africa’s sustainable development.

“Exceptional leaders and change-makers can emerge from any corner of our continent,” comments Patoranking. “Financial constraints should never be an obstacle for the next great African disruptor.”

“Today’s youth need to be ready for uncertainty; they must be agile and adaptable. Our focus at ALX is built on the belief in the importance of reimagining and redesigning skills training to meet the challenges and opportunities of the fourth industrial revolution. It’s critical that learning models are geared towards developing tech leaders and innovators with the most in-demand hard and soft skills to solve real-world problems of the future,” adds Sooka.

The Patoranking Foundation and ALX Africa invite all eligible and aspiring tech enthusiasts to apply for the scholarship opportunity.